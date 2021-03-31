



/ /

From Hema Malini to Johnny Lever: the Bollywood actors who received the first dose of vaccination Bollywood actors who received the first dose of vaccination. Read ahead to take a look.



Pooja dhar





Bombay

Posted on March 31, 2021 at 2:08 p.m. 1 / 12 Bollywood actors who got vaccinated Indians have been trying to fight the global pandemic for over a year. This unforeseen situation has affected the physical and mental health of millions of people. After hours and hours of research, scientists around the world have come up with a vaccine that they say is 99% effective. The coronavirus vaccine was introduced on January 16, 2021 in India and was first offered to healthcare and frontline workers. The second group of people who were then offered the vaccine were over 60 years of age. Now, people over 45 are now eligible to be vaccinated against this virus. Hundreds of people, including VIPs and ordinary people, are vaccinated every day. Many Bollywood celebrities who are over 45 have also taken the first dose of the vaccine and are waiting for the second dose which will complete the entire vaccination process. Here are the names of Bollywood actors who have already received the first dose and are also urging millions to get the vaccine. Read further to take a look. Photo credit: Twitter

2 / 12 Salman khan Salman Khan took to his official Twitter account on March 24, 2021 to reveal that he had received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine. Photo credit: Instagram

3 / 12 Sanjay Dutt Sanjay Dutt announced on March 23, 2021, on his official social media ID, that he had received the first dose of the vaccine while sharing a photo of himself receiving it at a health facility. Photo credit: Twitter

4 / 12 Paresh rawal Paresh Rawal shared a photo of himself on his official username on social media after receiving the first dose of the vaccine as he smiled in the photo, showing the sign of peace and victory. Photo credit: Twitter

5 / 12 Jeetendra Tushar Kapoor took to his official Instagram account to announce that his parents, Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccination in the first week of March 2021. Photo credit: Instagram

6 / 12 Dharmendra Dharmendra took to his official social media account to share a video of himself receiving the first dose of vaccination not to show off, but to inspire people. Photo credit: Twitter

7 / 12 Hema Malini Hema Malini received her first dose of vaccination on March 6, 2021 at a hospital in Mumbai. Photo credit: Twitter

8 / 12 Anupam kher Anupam Kher announced that he received the first dose of coronavirus vaccination on March 10, 2021, thanking healthcare workers. Photo credit: Instagram

9 / 12 Kiran kher Kiran Kher revealed that she received her first dose of vaccination on March 9, 2021 at Dhirubhai Ambani Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai. Photo credit: Twitter

ten / 12 Sharmila Tagore Sharmila Tagore received this first dose of vaccination on March 20, 2021. Photo credit: Twitter

11 / 12 Johnny Lever Johnny Lever received the first dose of vaccination on March 6, 2021 at the BKC Jumbo vaccination center. Photo credit: Twitter

12 / 12 Neena Gupta Neena Gupta received her first dose of vaccination on March 10, 2021. However, the funniest thing is when the actress shouted “mom” while she was being vaccinated. Photo credit: Instagram







