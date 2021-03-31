Beauty pageant winners who turned into Bollywood actors





Beauty contest winners who entered the world of Bollywood after receiving their title.



Posted: Mar 31, 2021 1:55 p.m. 1 / 9 Beauty contest winners turned Bollywood actors There have been many queens over the years, who have gone the extra mile to become a contender for one of the world’s most prestigious beauty pageants, making the nation proud by bringing the crown home. These beauty pageants are won by a handful of gorgeous women who never fail to inspire millions of girls by standing out. Many of these beauty pageant winners are thinking about the direction of their lives after winning this prestigious title and decide to make a career in Bollywood. For decades, the most practical option for career success after winning a beauty pageant has been to join the Hindi film industry, making the whole nation your fan. These competition winners become actors who never fail to entertain and impress the audience with their good looks and great talent. Some of these queens are even going ahead to become one of India’s most beloved artists working on the big screen. Here are the names of some of the hugely popular beauty pageant winners who made very successful Bollywood careers after winning the prestigious title. Read ahead to take a look at their names and pictures. Photo credit: Instagram

2 / 9 Zeenat Aman | Zeenat Aman was the first Indian woman to win the title of Miss Asia-Pacific in 1970, after which she left to work in Bollywood films. Photo credit: Instagram

3 / 9 Juhi chawla Juhi Chawla won the title of Miss India Universe in 1984, after which at the very young age of just 17, she entered the world of theater. Photo credit: Instagram

4 / 9 Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has the title of Miss World 1994, after which the blue-eyed beauty took over the Bollywood industry. Photo credit: Instagram

5 / 9 Sushmita Sen Sushmita Sen won the title of Miss Universe 1994, then she joined the theater industry, working mainly in Bollywood films, but she also appeared in Bengali and Tamil films. Photo credit: Instagram

6 / 9 Lara Dutta Bhupathi Lara Dutta Bhupathi was titled Miss Intercontinental in 1997 and Miss Universe in 2000, after which she continued to model for a few years, before joining Bollywood. Photo credit: Instagram

7 / 9 Priyanka Chopra Jonas Priyanka Chopra Jonas is the winner of Miss World 2000, after which the multi-talented artist went ahead to win hearts around the world, becoming one of the highest paid actors, most popular celebrities and winning also a National Film Award. Photo credit: Instagram

8 / 9 Neha Dhupia Neha Dhupia has the title of Femina Miss India 2000 after which she made her Bollywood debut in 2003. Photo credit: Instagram

9 / 9 She is Mirza Dia Mirza is the 2000 Miss Asia Pacific winner who has become a very successful Bollywood actor, producer and social worker. Photo credit: Instagram







