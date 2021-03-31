Korean actor Kat Ahn denounces ‘office’ for racist jokes against Asians





Popular sitcom “The Office” has been criticized by Korean-American actor Kate Ahn for using racist jokes against Asians. Ahn had starred in the 2006 episode “Benihana Christmas” of “The Office”. She recalled her experience of being cast as a stereotypical role in the series that aired on NBC from 2005 to 2013. Speaking to the Washington Post, Ahn said she was thrilled to appear on the show, but her excitement wore off when she realized she was “just here to be the joke.” “You are told to shut up and be grateful. Actors have no power until they become a star,” the actor said. In the episode, which was part of the show’s third season, Michael Scott (Steve Carell) goes to the Benihana restaurant, which he then nicknamed “Asian Hooters”. He ends up using a sharpie on one of the two Asian waitresses he brings back to his office Christmas party so he can tell them apart. Ahn had played one of the two waitresses in the episode. This is not the first time the actor has spoken about his experience on the series. Earlier this year, she posted a video and said she took on the “racist role” because “you have to pay your rent, you want to join the union or don’t want your agent to fire you.” “The storyline with myself and the other Asian American actress is that we were the ugliest versions of Benihana actresses. Plus, all Asians are alike. “We’re a big monolith and just a big walking stereotype with no personality or individuality which is problematic. The whole joke was that all Asians are alike and that’s why Michael Scott couldn’t tell us apart,” said Ahn. Last year in August, actors Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey, who played Pam Beesly and Angela Martin respectively on the show, had a long discussion about the episode “Benihana Christmas”, explaining how her jokes made them “cringe” . “I just don’t think that script would have been written today,” Kinsey had said, to which Fischer replied, “I don’t think so either. For in-depth, objective and above all balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine

