Shanaya Kapoor is causing a sensation among young people. Her sense of style and fashion was a topic of discussion. Shanaya is often seen setting major fashion goals with her besties Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan and web surfers can’t get enough of this trio!

Shanaya Kapoor Shows The Difference Between Filters And Reality On Instagram, Watch

Shanaya posted a reel on her Instagram with a clip of her with a beauty filter and one of her no-makeup naturals. She used a split screen effect to show both sides of her life. The makeup, glamor and life full of filters and the no makeup, natural look! She preaches to embrace her true self and to love and accept herself.

In terms of work, Shanaya Kapoor was the assistant director of the film to her cousin Janhvi Kapoor Gunjan Saxena – The Kargil Girl. She was also seen on the Netflix show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives produced by Karan Johar with her mother Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Panday, Seema Khan and Neelam as the leading ladies.

Shanaya Kapoor will debut in Bollywood in July under Dharma Productions. She would play alongside Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada.

Also Read: Shanaya Kapoor Sizzles in Leopard Print Off Shoulder Bodysuit

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.