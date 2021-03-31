The Bridgeport actor leads acting classes at Westport Country Playhouse





Young, aspiring actors looking to hone their monologue skills can enroll in “Acting for the Camera,” a virtual drama class offered by the Westport Country Playhouse.

The course is aimed at aspiring actors aged 14-18 and will be taught by Bridgeport actor Tenisi Davis, who will train students in acting skills, performance and setting up a home studio. .

Davis has performed in theater, movies, national commercials and network television. Locally, he has performed at the Collective Consciousness Theater in New Haven, the Capital Classics Theater Company in West Hartford and elsewhere. “Acting for the Camera” will meet on Saturdays at 10 am from April 10 to May 8. Students will present a private virtual sharing of their pieces in the workshop on June 4. “My hope is to provide a solid foundation which will prepare my students for a healthy and successful career in the performing arts industry,” said Davis. “The world is changing in so many different ways and we have to be prepared to adapt to them. With this workshop presented by the legendary Westport Country Playhouse, I plan to give tips and secrets to the industry on how to make it happen. “ Hearst Connecticut Media spoke with Davis about their upcoming workshop and tips for aspiring actors.

TinaMarie Craven: What is your acting philosophy? Tennis Davis: My philosophy as an actor is that there is no one way to approach a role / character. The different techniques (Meisner, Stanislavski, Uta Hagen, etc.) must be treated as tools to fit into the actor’s tool bag. Vulnerability and integrity should be the foundation. TC: How would you describe a good actor? TD: I would describe a good actor as someone whose performance is believable. I mean, performing only performs at its highest level when the audience believes in the journey you expect from them. TC: What do you want your students to take away from your drama class? TD: Trust! Great things can be achieved when you are ready to succeed, when you know what you are doing. I hope to help in this process by laying a solid foundation and being 100% transparent.

TC: How is the game for the camera different from the game for the stage? TD: The camera game is different from the stage game mainly because it is a much more compressed / controlled version of the game. The scene is just bigger; you have a theater full of people to reach from the orchestra to the mezzanine. When I shot my first film, which was an independent which did very well on the film festival circuit, my director was saying “Less Tenisi, less. In cinema, less is more. I replied after a while, “I feel like I’m not doing anything.” His answer? “Well.” TC: What advice would you give to aspiring actors? TD: Develop a close relationship with patience! Also, aspire to be an actor because you love him; not because you want to be famous. As they say about life, the more you put in, the more you get out of it. For more information on the drama class, visit



westportplayhouse.org



. [email protected]

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos