Hollywood man indicted in Capitol Hill riot told officer they were listening to Trump





HOLLYWOOD, Florida. Hollywood man has been charged with multiple counts in connection with the January 6 insurgency in Washington, DC According to his detention order, Richard Harris, 40, was at the forefront of a group that managed to break through a manned barrier inside the Capitol building. Prosecutors say they have several photos of Harris as evidence, including one where he is unmasked with his arm raised while speaking to a police officer. In another, he is holding a phone inside the Capitol. According to the detention order, Harris told the officer in the first photo that the police were outnumbered and that there were millions of us there, and that they were listening to Trump. Prosecutors said the officer feared for his safety and stepped aside, allowing crowds to enter the Capitol. Prosecutors said Harris was filmed inside the Capitol asking where House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was and saying: I was coming for you, you shit! A d They said he was also filmed asking where Vice President Mike Pence was. According to the detention order, he also said: I am coming for you too, fucking traitor! A third photo of Harris taken inside the Capitol shows him on a pedestal with his arm around a statue of former President Gerald Ford. According to the document, the statue wore a red MAGA hat and a Trump flag under his arm. Prosecutors said at least 19 videos or photographs of Harris were captured by Capitol Hill security cameras. Prosecutors said Harris was identified shortly after the riot but escaped arrest by traveling by car through eight different states, from Arizona to Florida. They said search posters and Be on the Lookouts were displayed across the country and on the FBI website, leading several people to contact the FBI to identify Harris as a suspect. Harris was arrested on March 18 on charges of assault, resisting, obstructing officers, obstructing formal proceedings, entering a restricted building, disorderly / disruptive conduct in a building restricted access and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building. A d He is being held at the Broward County Main Jail in a marshals hold.

