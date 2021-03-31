BBC announces new Amy Winehouse film ’10 years on’

BBC Two will broadcast a new documentary, Amy Winehouse: 10 years later, to mark a decade since Amy Winehouse’s death. The documentary, commissioned by BBC Two and BBC Music, will be told primarily from the perspective of Winehouse’s mother, Janis.

“I don’t think the world knew the real Amy, the one I raised, and I look forward to being able to offer an understanding of her roots and a deeper insight into the real Amy,” Janis said in a statement, who noted that Janis’ take on Winehouse “often differs from the story we have been told before.

Janis was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2003 and was motivated to make the documentary before the illness “threatened to strip her of her memories of Amy.” according to the BBC. Janis once reflected on Winehouse’s life in the 2014 book, Loving Amy: A Mother’s Story.

The documentary will also include interviews with other family members and friends of the singer and look at her life and career before her death at age 27 in 2011.

“Amy was a true musical icon, and we couldn’t be prouder to help those closest to Amy recover her story 10 years after her death,” Dov Freedman, executive producer of Curious Films, said in a statement. .

In 2015, director Asif Kapadia won the Oscar for best documentary for his film. Amy. The singer’s family has distanced themselves from the documentary, calling it a “missed opportunity to celebrate his life and his talent and that it is both misleading and contains fundamental untruths.” Winehouse’s father, Mitch, said upon seeing the film: “I felt sick when I first watched it. Amy would be furious. This is not what she would have wanted.