Kathryn Hahn’s children are ‘nicer’ to her now | Entertainment





Kathryn Hahn’s children are “nicer” to her after seeing her on “WandaVision”. The 47-year-old actress joked 14-year-old Leonard and 11-year-old Mae – whom she has with husband Ethan Sandler – have acted differently around her since she watched her portrayal of Agatha Harkness on the series Marvel Studios, but they still won’t admit they think she’s “cool.” Speaking on the ‘People Every Day’ podcast, Kathryn said: No one can really admit to their mom that they’re cool, which I understand and respect, but they were definitely a bit, I would just say, strangely nicer to me these days. . So I feel like I’m going to take this as a huge compliment. They are certainly proud. “ And Kathryn admitted that it was nice to be able to watch her work with her children because past projects, such as “Step Brothers”, weren’t suitable for young people. She added: We have to watch it together, which they haven’t really been able to do with moms work. But we got to watch it every week which was a lot of fun. We had to fast forward in “Step Brothers” because they realized that they couldn’t see anything that I had done in this movie. So, I was never in the movie; it’s like mom was never in the movie someday is going to have to go back and watch it again. Although Agatha has been a hit with fans of the Disney + series since the show started in January, Kathryn admitted that she has no idea how popular she is because she doesn’t use social media. She said: “I don’t have social media so I just got a lot of different friends from different walks of life who sent me memes in so many different contexts. It’s so weird. Because I ‘ I’m here in my garage so it all feels so out of my body. “But I’m totally tickled by it. It’s hilarious.”

