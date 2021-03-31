Entertainment
Deepika Padukone to Ananya Panday – The Bollywood Actresses Who Proved Orange is the New Black
Add some color to your wardrobe this summer and make a strong style statement, just like our very own Bollywood Divas.
Summer is about dressing in bright and cheerful colors! This summer, our city B divas were spotted rocking the color orange. Orange color represents vibrant energy and alluring confidence. It gives off an atmosphere of excitement and warmth, and draws extremely attention. Our top ladies stylishly rocked the orange look and made us drool over their glamorous outfits. Here are some of our favorite looks that will make you want to add some orange to your wardrobe right away!
First up, our favorite B-town fashionista, Ananya Panday. She effortlessly pulled off this bold color with the utmost glamor. She mixed solids and prints with a striped top and matching pants. The high waist pants complemented the blouse perfectly. She accessorized her outfit with a matching handbag and kept her shoes neutral, breaking up the orange monotony. It’s definitely our new favorite brunch look!
Our Bollywood trailblazer, Deepika Padukone, was also seen rocking her laid back look with a basic orange top and wide leg jeans. Even though the outfit was extremely casual, the bright orange top made it extremely visible. She complimented her basic look with a black handbag and classic white sneakers that you can never go wrong with!
Queen of dance, Nora Fatehi made us drool over her scorching orange blazer that she wore glamorously. She paired the intimidating blazer with gold sequin pants, adding a sparkle to her stylish outfit. She pumped up the already gorgeous outfit further with a leather chain bag and black leather pumps.
Sara Ali Khan rocked her Maldives beach look with a crisp orange bikini. The eye-catching bikini makes for the perfect vacation outfit! Sara layered her gorgeous swimsuit with a light cream shrug and a trendy seashell necklace. She kept it minimal and easy going, but managed to add some extra sun to our summer!
Apart from all the western looks, Kangana Ranaut has managed to bring orange into her dazzling traditional look. She adorned a gorgeous hand-woven orange saree and accessorized it with a heavy traditional choker and gold bracelets. The heavy gold trim and black blouse further enhanced the look of this outfit.
So who do you think pulled off the bold orange look with the most charisma?
Deepika Padukone to Sara Ali Khan: Celebrity-Inspired Ways to Rock Psychedelic Colors and Vibrant Prints
