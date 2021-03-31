Super 8 teams up with actor Oliver Hudson to inspire travelers to #JourneySafe

Award-winning PSA-style campaign redesigned to promote travel safety as more travelers prepare to return to the open road

PARSIPPANY, NJ, March 31, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Super 8 by Wyndham, one of the world’s leading budget hotel brands, today unveiled the latest installment of its #JourneySafe campaign. With the voice of an actor, a father and a road trip enthusiast Oliver hudson, the reimagined multi-channel campaign, best known for its use of iconic dashboard figures, takes a light PSA-style approach to promoting the continued importance of safe and responsible travel.

#JourneySafe returns as millions of travelers, many of whom show increasing levels of consumer confidence, seek to balance a new desire to travel with the continued desire to do so safely. According to a recent third-party travel study shared by the United States Travel Association with its members, nearly 9 in 10 US travelers now have travel plans in the next six months.1.

“This past year has changed the meaning of #JourneySafe. Words have new weight and it was important to us that our campaign evolves to reflect that,” said Mike Mueller, President, Brand Operations, Super 8 by Wyndham. “As millions of travelers begin planning to get back on the road for the first time in over a year, we want to let them know that Super 8 hotels are ready to welcome them and their families. From high health and safety protocols to flexible booking policies, we’re here to be their companion on the road. “

Inspired by Super 8’s passion for promoting safe travel, Hudson, known for his work on shows like Rules of Engagement, Nashville and Splitting Up Together, as well as the successful Sibling Revelry and Daddy Issues podcasts with Joe buck and Oliver Hudson joins as the voice of Coach in Campaign Anchor: A 30 second PSA style video. While there, he and his “team” of dashboard characters share practical tips for safe travel: think about hand sanitizers, face masks, and pit stops when getting ready to hit the road. .

“I have always associated the open road with freedom and exploration, which is why I find this campaign so important that it aims to reinvigorate the spirit of an all-American road warrior while promoting practices that will continue to help keep us all prepared, safe, and healthy, ”said Hudson. “It’s a message I’m proud to be a part of and, on a lighter note, a message that also allowed me to tick off my career goal of playing an athlete. Win-win. Now I just need to update this road trip playlist. to me.”

The nationwide rollout of #JourneySafe begins today and includes a full digital and social media presence. Completing the creation of the brand is a call to action on www.super8.com/journeysafe, where travelers can not only commit to #JourneySafe themselves, but also find resources to help them inspire family and friends to do the same. Super 8 first launched its #JourneySafe campaign in 2019 to draw attention to the under-reported problem of drowsy driving, but has since evolved the campaign in light of COVID-19 to promote safe and responsible travel.

Now through May 28, 2021, travelers can earn one free night in the form of 7,500 Wyndham Rewards points when they book three or more consecutive nights and stay before May 31, 2021 (full terms and conditions are available at www.wyndhamrewards.com). Committed to providing guests with peace of mind, Super 8 hotels across the United States and Canada have implemented high health and safety protocols as part of Wyndham’s Count on US initiative and continue to offer flexible reservation policies and low contact mobile check-in and check-out. Additionally, members of the Wyndham Rewards loyalty program, in which the brand’s hotels participate, have had their current benefits extended through the end of 2021 and the expiration of points suspended until the end of 2021. June 30, 2021.

To learn more about Super 8’s reimagined #JourneySafe campaign, visit www.super8.com/journeysafe .

Wyndham’s Super 8 relaunched its award-winning #JourneySafe campaign today with help from actor Oliver Hudson. Redesigned to promote the continued importance of safe travel, the campaign comes as millions of travelers plan to return to the open road in 2021.

With over 1,600 hotels in the US and Canada, all with high health and safety protocols, Super 8 by Wyndham is ready to welcome travelers on their #JourneySafe.

Cision

