Kendall Jenner leaves the house | Entertainment





Kendall Jenner has left her house. The 25-year-old model recently obtained a restraining order against Malik Bowker, 24, after being told by police that he allegedly intended to buy a gun and shoot both, but she decided it had become too risky to stay at her Beverly house. Hills home and has now left the mansion with no intention of returning. According to TMZ, Kendall has moved to a safe location with armed security, but it is not yet clear if she plans to sell her house. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star reportedly recently stepped up security following Bowker’s chilling threat and an incident with an intruder when at 2 a.m. on Sunday (03/28/21), a suspected intruder entered his domain and attempted a nude swim in his pool. Earlier this week, it was reported that legal documents indicated that Bowker had been placed in psychiatric detention at a local hospital and needed to be released, which would cause severe emotional distress and anxiety. “ Kendall has claimed to have never met Bowker before and is petrified that he will harm her, which is why she has requested the restraining order which means he must stay 100 yards from it at all times by law. In 2018, the brunette beauty received a five-year restraining order against an alleged stalker. John Ford was arrested after he was found sitting outside his home for the second time in a week, and after Kendall initially received a temporary document ordering Ford to stay 100 yards from her and her home at all times, she then obtained a more permanent protection order. Ford’s arrest on October 16, 2018 came after another incident the week before, in which he scaled the mountainside at the back of his gated compound and was spotted by his team sitting in his garden near from his swimming pool. Police were called at that point, but Ford was gone by the time they arrived, so no arrests were made until he was spotted once more on Kendall’s porch. After his arrest, Ford was held in psychiatric detention at 5150, but after a psychiatrist found him mentally stable the next day, he was released. However, on the morning of October 18, just hours after his release, the LAPD then rushed to arrest Ford again, convicting him of criminal trespassing and violating a restraining order.

