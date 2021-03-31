In the Southern California desert, artist transformed iconic Hollywood sign into icon for land repatriation

In 1923, some Los Angeles real estate developers erected a billboard in the hills above Hollywood to advertise a new neighborhood. They dubbed their development Hollywoodland, announcing their geographic conquest with letters forty-three feet tall. Held in place with telephone poles, the bright white sign was bold enough for people to read on Wilshire Boulevard.

What the sign doesn’t say, but the real estate deeds do, is that Hollywoodland is tight territory. Only Caucasians were allowed to buy Tudor ersatz and Spanish colonial homes, and buyers vowed not to sell their homes to non-white customers for half a century.

Dropped up and then reassembled in abbreviated form, the Hollywood Sign is now one of Los Angeles’ landmarks. Few of us remember the legacy of racism. Fewer people still remember the indigenous tribes who lived on the land before white colonization. In the hills where the Hollywoodland sign was erected and throughout the surrounding area now known as LA, the Tongva people maintained hunting grounds and villages. And the Cahuilla lived a hundred miles inland, in the area now called Palm Springs.

View of Nicholas Galanin's Desert X installation, Never Forget, 2021. Photography by Lance Gerber. Courtesy of the artist and Desert X.



For the first time in memory, the ancestral territory of Cahuilla is marked. With deliberate irony, the land is marked with letters resembling the iconic Hollywood typography. The monumental white panel reads Indianland.

Although officially sanctioned and licensed, the Indianland Billboard is not a conventional real estate advertisement. It is a work of art by Tlingit / Unangax artist Nicholas Galanin, commissioned for the 2021 edition of Desert X, and well titled Never forget.

As in previous years, Desert X is a large open-air exhibition featuring site-specific sculptures and paintings in a dramatic desert setting. The works include a monumental wall segment erected in Desert Hot Springs by Saudi artist Zahrah Alghamdi, and a series of abstract scale mural paintings on the side of a Palm Springs building composed by Swiss-Argentinian artist Vivian Suter. And Southern California artist Kim Stringfellow has recreated one of the mountain hare properties that settlers tinkered with in the 1930s, evoking life on the border by furnishing the accommodation as she imagined the owner of. originally would have done so.

In relation to these works, the Galanins billboard stands out as radical, and not just as a political statement. Although allusions to Pop Art are inevitable, especially given Ed Ruschas’ many paintings of the Hollywood lettering The Galanins sign is a work of land art that works with the earth on levels ranging from historical to financial.

Ultimately, the ad is serious and dramatically reverses the racist politics of Hollywoodland. Galanin has set up a GoFundMe campaign where people can contribute money to acquire legal title to a nearby strip of land for return to the Cahuilla people. Reparations for what has been forcibly taken from Indigenous nations must be land cession-based, the GoFundMe webpage reads. Never forget is a monumental invitation to landowners to seek Indigenous leadership in land relations, focus Indigenous knowledge in creating sustainable practices, contribute to genuine rent initiatives, and transfer land titles and rights to Indigenous nations and communities.

The practical goals of Galanins’ work are laudable, although the challenges facing the Land Back initiative are evident in the fact that its GoFundMe raised less than ten percent of the asking price of $ 300,000 despite favorable hedging in the New York Times. While repatriation must also be dealt with directly by the federal government, Land Back is a valid means of transferring land into private hands, and it effectively circumvents government machinations that have prevented Indigenous people from fully owning guaranteed reserve lands. by treaties.

However Never forget also deserves to be admired as an art, a point that could be overlooked in the busy political context. Galanin has succeeded in creating land art that is as physically grounded and conceptually abstract as the definition of land itself. In this regard, it is a Gesamtkunstwerk, a total work of art, more encompassing in its own way than the romantic operas to which the German word sophisticated was once applied.

Land art has a long history of encompassing environments, by Robert Smithsons 1970 Spiral pier to James Turrells in progress Roden crater. And some site-specific artists, including Gordon Matta-Clark, have perfectly combined physical and legal structures in creating monumental sculptures. Galanin is a worthy heir to these traditions as he brings something new and important through his link between contemporary practice and a much older legacy.

Whether practiced by the Cahuilla of southern California or the Tlingit of Alaska, stewardship of the land was an all-encompassing art long before art became a means of fostering appreciation of natural landscapes. Never forget should therefore perhaps be considered less as a work of art in its own right than as an advertisement signaling a Gesamtkunstwerk-ongoing, began long before American colonization and to continue for generations to come.