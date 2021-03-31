BTS K-pop stars share racial discrimination they’ve faced :: WRAL.com





–K-pop stars BTS spoke about their own experiences of racial discrimination in the wake of the rise of anti-Asian violence in the United States. “We remember times when we were discriminated against as Asians. We endured swearing for no reason and made fun of our appearance. We were even asked why Asians speak English,” said the group in a statement posted to Twitter on Tuesday. “We cannot put words into the pain of becoming a subject of hate and violence for such a reason.” Anti-Asian attacks have dramatically increased in the United States during the Covid-19 pandemic. A study from the Center for the Study of Hate & Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino, shows that anti-Asian hate crimes in 16 of America’s largest cities increased 149% in 2020. The Stop AAPI (Asian American and Pacific Islander) Hate group says it has received more than 500 reports of anti-Asian hate incidents in the first two months of 2021. Six Asian women were among eight victims who lost their lives in shootings at three Atlanta-area spas on March 16. In San Francisco, police have stepped up patrols in predominantly Asian neighborhoods following “an alarming spike in brazen anti-Asian violence,” the department said. BTS addressed victims of violence in their statement. “We send our deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. We feel grief and anger, ”the group wrote. “Our own experiences are irrelevant to the events that have taken place over the past few weeks. But these experiences were enough to make us feel helpless and shake our self-esteem. BTS said they have carefully considered how to respond to the situation, but now the message is clear. “We are against racial discrimination. We condemn violence,” the statement read. “You, me and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together.” In June 2020, the group donated $ 1 million to Black Lives Matter, then explained their decision in an interview with Variety magazine. “When we are abroad or in other situations, we have also been subjected to prejudice. We believe that prejudice should not be tolerated; it really has no place,” said Jin, member. from the group, to the magazine.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos