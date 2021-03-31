Iron Maiden has something “very exciting” in the works | Entertainment





Iron Maiden has some “very, very exciting” things in the works. Guitarist Adrian Smith said the ‘Run to the Hills’ rockers have been working on something special for their fans and he thinks they’ll be “thrilled” when that is all revealed. He told SiriusXM’s ‘Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk’: “I think it’ll be worth the wait, say it like that, as far as Maiden is concerned. There are some very, very exciting things in the pipeline. . So that’s all I can say, really But I think the fans are going to be delighted. “ Iron Maiden’s last studio album was ‘The Book of Souls’ in 2015. Drummer Nicko McBrain has hinted that a new Maiden album is on the way in 2020. The 68-year-old star suggested fans of the group pay close attention to their official site. Remaining shy, he just said, “Look at this space: IronMaiden.com. That’s all I have to say. “ However, when pressed to see if anything was coming out “soon”, Nicko was quick to clarify his comments. He yelled, “No, I didn’t say something soon, and I didn’t say ‘maybe’. Look at that space, that’s what I said. Don’t put in words. in their mouth. “ Meanwhile, heavy metal legends frontman Bruce Dickinson had previously insisted that he and his bandmates wouldn’t call him “never” as he mocked hologram tours. Asked by a fan during a question-and-answer session about the band’s future last year, the 62-year-old rocker replied, “I like it. There is always hope. ‘After the current members’ retirement, there will be a whole load of iron. “We won’t even have fucking holograms. You see what I mean? “You can actually have real Iron Maiden members who look like us but aren’t us. That’s good. I like that. “It’s not a bad idea. Then we can just sit down and [collect] royalties and do not work. Good idea! That will never happen, because we are never going to retire. “

