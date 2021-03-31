All Heart with Paul Cardall interviews actor Noah James for special Easter episode

Actor Noah James joins the Paul Cardalls All Heart podcast for a special Easter episode sponsored by online counseling service BetterHelp where they talk about James’ role as St. Andrew on the crowdfunded Bible show The Chosen, his journey to become an actor and his thoughts on life and finding joy.

Entering its second season, The Chosen is a show created by Dallas Jenkins who was also a guest on the Cardalls show which promotes seeing Jesus through the eyes of those who knew him.

James explains how the audition process went to become Andrew’s character, sharing that he originally auditioned for the role of Simon after Jenkins specifically asked him to come and audition.

I knew I wasn’t quite on target for Simon, not that I wasn’t going to play it my way or bring myself to it, but as actors we are our own instrument. And I knew it wasn’t quite the character’s target. So when that happens, when you get auditions like that, you prepare and really get going, and you do the best you can with that. But you’re really auditioning for the show as a whole and you’re kind of like, look, I’m doing the job. And I may not correspond exactly to that. But I hope there is something else here for me. And that’s exactly what happened.

In addition to his role as Andrew, James has also starred in shows like Shameless, Gilmore Girls, the movie La La Land and others. He also shares his deep passion for music, which he still keeps as a hobby after leaving the brief stint in college in which he and his pals formed a Green Day cover band.

Despite his love for music, he explains that the life of a musician has never attracted him as much as the actor.

What really made me realize that this is what I wanted to do with my life was the idea that I could live an endless amount of lives in one lifetime and experience all the things that humanity has to. live, he said.

What I watched that really turned me on about Andrew was that I liked the idea of ​​this brother, sort of in the background. Whereas I’m used to being on stage as an actor. I like the idea of ​​being in the background, of trying to sort things out as best as possible, intellectually, not of fighting.

For his answer to one of Cardalls’ All Heart routine questions about what gives James the most joy in his life, he responds with the same authenticity and care he brings to each of his characters.

I love to celebrate humanity. That’s why I’m going to listen to classical music or go see Shakespeare or listen to EDM because I’m running as fast as I can. I love the human spirit. I love what we are able to accomplish.

For more on his relationship with his teammates, his stories on set, his time at NYU, and more, check out “Wholeheartedly with Paul Cardall.”