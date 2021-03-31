Entertainment 360: Earth Day Cleanup Volunteers Need | News

Masks and social distancing are seen at all live events. Check before attending for changes.
Live in progress
BEACH GALLERY 1:Through March: Friday Girls mixed media and watercolor are on display at Camano Country Clubhouse, 1243 Beach Drive, Camano Island. The show is broadcast daily during club hours. In April, Michele Rushworth and her oil painting students are in the spotlight. Information:camanocountryclub.com/beach-1-gallery
SCULPTURE ART SHOW: Until April 23: Matzke Fine Arts Gallery and North West Sculpture & Sculpture Park showcase paintings and sculptures by 19 artists with works inside and outside the Sculpture Park. Featured artists include Francie Allen, Penelope Crittenden, Anne Martin McCool and Kathleen Secrest. Open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on weekdays by appointment; 360-387-2759. 2345 Blanche Road, Camano Island. Visitmatzkefineart.com
ARTISTIC LEGACY OF LOVE AND COURAGE:Until May 3: Skagit County Historical Museum, 501 S. 4th St., La Conner, presents the work of Jesus Guillen, a remarkable regional artist who died in 1994. Information:skagitcounty.net/museumor 360-466-3365
Live in april
HANDMADE FURNITURE: April-June: Cassera Gallery South presents Outside the Box Handcrafted Furniture by Stuart Welch, who designs furniture that pushes boundaries. 26915 102nd Drive NW, Suite 102/103, Stanwood. 310-691-9391
TULIPS FESTIVAL: April 1-30: Skagit Valley tulip growers RoozenGaarde and Tulip Town are selling tickets on their website to see the tulips. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Other events will take place in a modified format. Information: tulipfestival.org
CLEANING THE EARTH PARK: 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, April 17: Help clean up the Kayak Point park. Volunteers will pull invasive English ivy from trees and trails. Loppers and garden waste bags will be provided. Volunteers are asked to bring their own gloves, snacks, water and any other tools they wish. Meet at the daytime washroom near the play area for Ranger Kapica orientation. All COVID-19 guidelines will be followed. Bring your mask. RSVP or questions: [email protected]
5K FUN RUN: 9am Check In & 10am Check Out, Saturday April 24: The Stanwood Chamber presents the Goose is Loose 5k Fun Run at Heritage Park, 9600 276th St., Stanwood. Early registration online until April 10, $ 25. Information: runsignup.com/Race/WA/Stanwood/SnowGooseFunRun5k
Online Offers
SNO-ISLE LIBRARY ONLINE PROGRAMS: Join the virtual programs offered by Sno-Isle Libraries in a wide range of topics, including story times for kids, adult classes and family events. The programs are offered through Zoom and require registration. Information:sno-isle.org
- 9 a.m. on Wednesday, March 31, story time for toddlers
- 4 p.m. Thursday April 1, reading with Rover
- 5 p.m. Friday April 2, Musicals for the whole family
- 1:30 p.m. Saturday April 3, Cave painting
- Monday April 5 at 10:00 a.m. Baby Story Time
GROWING GROCERY SERIES: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, WSU offers weekly grocery online classes through May 19 to learn how to grow food, at $ 5 per class. Information: tinyurl.com/wsu-growing-groceries
- On March 31, Irrigation Basics covers the types of irrigation products and how to use them in the vegetable garden.
- On April 7, Raising Perennial Vegetables, learns how to grow crops that will stay in your garden for many years to come: artichokes, cardoon, asparagus, horseradish, rhubarb, sea kale and sorrel.
SOIL AND CLIMATE: 7 to 8:15 p.m. On Wednesday April 7, the Snohomish Conservation District hosts “The Soil – A Community Discussion Linked to Climate Change.” Find out how soil can help fight climate change. The district hopes to learn from you and provide resources and ideas about where you live. This is the second of five discussions related to climate change. Registration: snohomishcd.org/events
- June 2, cattle
- Aug. 4, water
- October 6, Technology
AMATEUR RADIO EMERGENCY COMMUNICATIONS: 7:00 p.m. On Thursday, April 8, the Camano Preparedness Group presents a Zoom program with Bob Stephens, Island County Radio Officer and Ham Radio Emergency Services Coordinator and Ken Wolfe, Assistant Emergency Coordinator. Information: camanopreparednessgroup.org
MASTER GARDENER SPEAKER: 9:30 am-11:30am Friday April 9: The Snohomish County Master Gardener Foundation offers the virtual presentation Plants and Fungi: A Match Made in Heaven with Jairul Rahaman. Register before Monday March 29. Course fees are $ 20. Information:gardenlectures.comor 425-357-6010
NATURAL COURT CARE: From noon to 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 14, discover natural ways to keep lawns healthy without pesticides and unnecessary watering. Register on snohomishcd.org/events.
LANDS BY FLOW: 7 to 8:30 p.m. On Wednesday April 14, “Putting the Right Plant in the Right Place” will discuss native plants that attract wildlife, stabilize stream banks, require no chemicals and are low maintenance. other benefits to riparian landscapes. This class is for lands near a stream or waterway, but most of the information on native plants can be applied to almost any type of garden in the Pacific Northwest. Register on snohomishcd.org/events.
SPRING GARDEN DESIGN: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. On Thursday, April 22, Emily Bishton, a local garden specialist, will explore landscaping options with native plants, growing food, preventing stormwater runoff and creating wildlife habitats in the backyard. Register on snohomishcd.org/events.
LAKES AND MOTORIZED MOTORIZATIONS: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 22: Snohomish County Conservation and Natural Resources responds to questions and addresses concerns about Snohomish County lakes that allow the use of personal watercraft at a monthly Zoom meeting. Information: snohomishcountywa.gov/5784/Motorized-Watercraft-Conversation
VISIT OF THE ARBORETUM: Take a virtual tour of the Evergreen Arboretum and Gardens. View dozens of photos of the Sculpture Garden, Rock Garden, Japanese Maple Grove, Conifer Garden, Little City Tree Walk, and more. Find it on evergreenarboretum.com/virtualtour. Or visit the gardens in person daily from dusk to dawn at 145 Alverson Blvd., Everett.