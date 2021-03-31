Tujhe Bhoolna song Jo Chaha will remind Bollywood of their favorite forgotten destination, Kashmir





Jubin Nautiyal, along with his team, was the first to fly to the fascinating mountains of the valley for the filming of his music album. Bollywood which had turned its back on the Kashmir Valley has started to rekindle its romance with Kashmir – a once favorite destination for filmmakers and audiences alike. With a wind of change blowing in Jammu and Kashmir following the repeal of Section 370, the film industry has once again set eyes on the pristine beauty of Kashmir. A young sensation of Bollywood singing, Jubin Nautiyal, along with his team, was the first to fly to the fascinating mountains of the valley for the filming of his music album – tujhe bhoolna jo chaha – showcasing the intricacies of the ‘love. The song, shot in the snow-capped mountains of Kashmir, was launched today in Jammu by the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha. Directed by Ashish Panda, the song features Jubin Nautiyal, Samreen Kaur and Abhishek Singh from “Dil Tod Ke”. To boost the tourism industry and boost the region’s economy, the government of Jammu and Kashmir has taken several initiatives to court Bollywood in the valley. “We want to revive the magic of the 60s and 80s when Kashmir was the favorite destination for filmmakers. For this, we have created a one-stop-shop system so that the filming process is hassle-free for the filmmakers, ”said Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. To make that dream come true earlier this year, Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha had met with Bollywood filmmakers including Ekta Kapoor, Dinesh Vijan, Imtiaz Ali, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari among others in Mumbai. He invited them to shoot in the valley and also discussed how filming can be adapted for companies in the territory of the Union. These initiatives have aroused the interest of many Bollywood and Tollywood filmmakers. The positive result of their efforts is clearly visible. Cameras have already started rolling over blooming Kashmir tulips, tranquil lakes, conifers and Dal Lake. Bollywood’s love affair with picturesque Kashmir dates back to the 60s and 70s. Shammi Kapoor immortalized “shikara” on Dal Lake in the song “Tareef karun kya uski” while courting a beautiful Sharmila Tagore in the movie Kashmir ki Kali. With the improvement of the situation, the current government is making every effort to rekindle the link between Bollywood and Kashmir. Jubin Nautiyal is so fascinated by the beauty of Kashmir, that he plans to shoot more songs there in the near future. Samreen, a young girl from Baramula, who performed in the song, wants the young people of the valley to flee the path of violence to follow their dreams of a better future. The presence of Bollywood will give a chance to the tourism sector which is facing huge loss of income and jobs due to the ongoing terrorist activities sponsored by Pakistan. The tourism sector is currently facing more than 2,615 crore in lost income and is generating employment for the young people of the valley. “Kashmir is a natural backdrop for filmmakers and the department makes it easy for them to get film permissions,” LG Sinha said.







