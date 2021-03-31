Britney Spears cried for two weeks over documentary





Britney spears replied to Coaching Britney Spears in a long Instagram post, writing that she was “embarrassed by the light they put me in.” The post, which shows Spears dancing to Aerosmith’s “Crazy”, details her thoughts on the documentary, which premiered on Hulu in February. “My life has always been very speculated … watched … and really judged my whole life,” Spears wrote to her 29 million followers, adding that she felt “judged” and “insulted” by the media. “I didn’t watch the documentary, but from what I saw, I was embarrassed by the light they put me in,” she continued. “I cried for two weeks and well…. I still cry sometimes !!!! “ She concluded: “Every day dancing brings me joy !!! I’m not here to be perfect… perfect is boring… I’m here to convey kindness. Since the release of Coaching Britney Spears, there have been further calls to #FreeBritney, questioning the singer’s tutelage by her father. Last month, an attorney for Spears’ father, Jamie, Vivian Lee Thoreen, said CNN, NBC News, and Hello america that Jamie has only his daughter’s best interests in mind. “[Jamie] I would love nothing more than to see Britney not in need of guardianship, ”Thoreen told CNN. “Whether or not the guardianship ends is really up to Britney. If she wants to end her guardianship, she can file a petition to end it. “ While Britney has been largely silent since the documentary premiered, her boyfriend Sam Asghari slammed Jamie in a February Instagram post. “Now it’s important for people to understand that I have no respect for someone who is trying to control our relationship and who is constantly throwing obstacles in our way,” Asghari wrote. “In my opinion, Jamie is a total cock.” BBC have announced plans for release of upcoming Spears Guardianship documentary to watch Coaching Britney Spears. Directed by BAFTA-winning journalist Mobeen Azhar, the film, tentatively titled Britney, will focus on the #FreeBritney movement and the singer’s recent court appearances. It has yet to receive a confirmed release date.







