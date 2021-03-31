Whenever Bollywood Celebrities have tricked us into believing they are NOT a couple





Bollywood celebrities have stayed long enough on their relationship status For various reasons, celebrities like to remain silent about their relationship status because they are afraid of negative publicity and attention. And, until they decide to make things official by getting engaged or walking each other, they constantly deny dating rumors. But as the celebrities head out on dates together or sneak into each other’s homes, the popes get the exclusive scoop and speculation begins to circulate on social media. In the past, several celebrity couples have hidden their relationship from their fans and made us believe that they are not dating. But soon the truth came out and made us all scratch our heads. Here is a compilation of celebrity couples who denied dating rumors while in a relationship. So, without further ado, let’s get right to the point. B-Town celebrities who hid their relationship status from fans Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’souza Vidya Balan and Siddharth Roy Kapur Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor Shahid Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’souza Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’souza have denied any romantic relationship with each other for over 10 years and have mostly dodged questions about their relationship status. However, after being kept secret for a decade, the couple announced their wedding and got married on February 3, 2012. Vidya Balan and Siddharth Roy Kapur At first, Vidya Balan always denied having any relationship with Siddharth Roy Kapur. However, after a few months of being a mom, the actress said she would marry producer Siddharth Roy Kapur soon. On December 14, 2012, Vidya Balan and Siddharth Roy Kapur got married and began a new journey together. Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor In 2013, dating rumors of Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif made headlines. For a very long time, the actors did everything to keep their relationship a secret. However, despite keeping their relationship together for months and years, Katrina and Ranbir’s vacation photos in Ibiza made it obvious and confirmed the speculation. Shahid Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra Priyanka Chopra and Shahid Kapoor have always denied being a couple despite knowing that numerous reports hinting at their growing bond are circulating on social media. Since they were neighbors at the time, people speculated that something was going on between the two. However, things became clearer when Shahid opened the door to Priyanka’s house during an income tax raid. Most recently, on Koffee With Karan, host and director Karan Johar addressed Shahid as Priyanka’s ex-boyfriend, and Priyanka just laughed. Does this confirm that they were dating? Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao Actor Aamir Khan has remained silent on his relationship with Kiran Rao due to his ongoing divorce battle with his then-wife Reena. After the divorce was finalized, the actor announced his marriage to Kiran.







