Sharing Food, an A&E series, hopes to bring together students and their own cultural cuisines, leaving no meals unrequited.

Whenever Emma Heverly visits her family in Japan, she knows there are onigiri waiting for her.

After landing at Narita International Airport as a child, a hangar awaits the arrival of her grandparents. With them they brought a large plastic bag filled with katsu sandos treats, Kinoko No Yamas, green teas, but the most nostalgic food of all came in the form of a neat, nori-wrapped rice ball called onigiri. As they made the two-hour drive from the airport to their home in Kokubunji, Emma indulged in these treats, especially the onigiri.

We would sit there and eat each other to death. Not even because we were hungry, but simply because it was heartwarming and you felt at home, said Heverly, a member of the Japanese Students’ Association (JSA).

At the JSA Sawakai celebration on Friday March 26, members prepared onigiri, as well as tamagoyaki and miso soup.

In Japanese, sawakai means to taste. Prior to COVID-19, JSA (formerly J-Cafe, but which recently merged with the pre-existing JSA in early January) held bi-weekly gatherings focused on food, art, language and culture. Events became virtual once the pandemic struck, and the sawakai continued.

The group members gathered their ingredients and gathered on Zoom to cook miso, tamagoyaki, and onigiri soup together while they were physically apart. For two hours, they mixed short-grain rice for the onigiri, chopped green onions for the miso soup, and beaten eggs in tamagoyaki.

For JSA members, these foods bring them back to their fondest memories of Japan; whether it is the knowledge that an onigiri awaits the arrival of Heverlys, the first bowl of miso soup JSA co-chair Kayla Lovegren shared with her host family when she studied at the stranger, or external vice-president Lilly Thach assembling the rice ball with her kindergarten mates when she was a young girl.

Onigiri is a ball of rice, sometimes stuffed with filling, sometimes triangular, that Heverley equated with Japanese peanut butter and jelly. As a kid, the shed constantly eats salmon or onigiri topped with tuna mayonnaise, and his favorite onigiri has always come from Japanese convenience stores, where they’re meticulously wrapped with crispy nori sheets, according to Heverly.

Tamagoyaki is a fluffy rolled omelet that uses a special cooking method and makiyakinabe pan to create a square shaped omelet. While makiyakinabe is traditionally used to make tamagoyaki, a circular pan works just as well if you don’t have a square pan on hand.

It sounds super simple, but it’s different from the way Americans cook eggs because it’s softer and has more of an umami flavor, Thach said.

Miso soup, a staple of Japanese cuisine, uses fermented soybean paste, tofu, and green vegetables, and is eaten with breakfast, lunch, and dinner in Japan.

Lovegren studied abroad in Japan at the age of 16. She was nervous on her first night in Saiki Town, located in the Ita Coastal Prefecture on Kyushu Island. As she sat down with her host family to eat miso soup and speak Japanese, she started to feel right at home.

Once things were laid out on the table and talked to each other, we really felt like family, Lovegren said. And my [host] the moms cooking was of course amazing and delicious.

Miso soup

Ingredients

– 2 cups of dashi broth, vegetable broth or other broth of your choice

– 1-2 tablespoons of miso paste

– a cup of hot water

– 1 spring onion, chopped

– Nori

– Optional addition of tofu and leafy greens

Heat the broth in a pan. In a small bowl with a cup of hot water, combine the miso paste and water to create a smoother mixture. Add the mixture to the pot.

As the soup simmers, add your nori, along with tofu and other greens if using them. Pour into bowls and sprinkle with green onion.

Tamagoyaki

Ingredients

– teaspoon of dashi powder

– little spoon of salt

– teaspoon of soy sauce

– tablespoon of sugar

– cup of water

– 2 eggs

– oil, for brushing

In a small bowl, combine the dashi, salt, soy sauce, sugar and water. Mix until everything is dissolved.

In a medium bowl, beat the eggs and add the seasoning mixture. Mix until well combined.

Heat a tamagoyaki pan over medium-high heat. Brush a thin layer of oil on the pan.

Pour a third of the egg mixture into the pot and swirl quickly to cover the entire pot. When the egg is half-cooked, gently roll the egg.

With the rolled egg still in the pan, pour in another third of the egg mixture. Lift the rolled egg and let the mixture run underneath. When the egg is half cooked, roll the omelet towards you. Repeat with the rest of the egg mixture.

Cut into bite-sized pieces.

Enjoy!

Onigiri

Ingredients

– 1 cup steamed short grain sushi rice

– 1 sheet of nori, cut into long strips

– Salt to taste

– 3 tablespoons of sesame seeds or furikake for decoration

– Optional garnish of minced tuna or salmon mixed with Kewpie mayonnaise

Divide the rice into three equal parts. Using plastic gloves or dipping your hands in water and salt so that the rice does not stick, take a portion of the rice, taking one hand and flattening the other to create a triangular shape . Flatten the sides after you’ve achieved the triangular shape for a uniform look. If you are making onigiri with a filling, split the rice in half, adding the filling in the center, then close the cup with another layer of rice and form a triangular shape.

Wrap the nori around the bottom of the onigiri. Sprinkle with sesame seeds and enjoy.