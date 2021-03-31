SAG Awards 2021: the actors ‘party literally in the actors’ houses

SAG Awards executive producer Kathy Connell likes to call the annual “Actors’ House Party”. But in 2021, she literally thinks it: “This year, it’s really home!”

That’s because the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the Screen Actors Guild Awards (9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on April 4 on TNT and TBS) not only to go virtual, but also to do something that isn’t generally not a staple for the best. TV Honors: Narrow down to a fully pre-recorded hour-long special. There will be no red carpet, no host, and no set – so it will all happen wherever the actors are.

“It became clear that people were going to stay in pods and had to stay safe,” says Connell. “And so, we looked at him and asked, ‘Is this a year to have a full party when everyone is suffering as they are?’ But at the same time, we wanted to salute the great performances that keep us entertained.

The COVID-19 pandemic has already led several other major kudocasts to rethink the way events unfold – some to high marks (like Emmys and Grammys), and others to critical pans (ahem, Golden Globes ). However, those shows were still broadcast live – which led to some rough spots during the Globes. For Connell and his fellow executive producers Todd Milliner and Sean Hayes, the decision was to keep things short, sweet, and pre-produced.

“We’re right in the middle of awards season and we think a lot of people are going to do shows that are a little bit alike, trying to manage the live component,” says Milliner. “We decided to do a completely pre-recorded hour to celebrate in a different way and to capitalize on a lot of the things the SAG Awards have been doing for a long time like ‘I’m an actor.’ ‘

It means digging deeper into this segment, in which the actors share a funny, or sometimes touching, story about how they got started in the business – ending with the triumphant statement, “I am an actor.”

“Some of the artists we asked to really dig deep into their acting experience and more importantly what it means to be an actor right now,” says Milliner.

In recent weeks, producers have sent teams to presenters including Riz Ahmed, Sterling K. Brown, Lily Collins, Common, Ted Danson, Viola Davis, Daveed Diggs, Cynthia Erivo, Jimmy Fallon, Josh Gad, Henry Golding, Ethan Hawke, Mindy Kaling, Dan Levy, Helen Mirren, Rita Moreno, Daisy Ridley, Mary Steenburgen and Jason Sudeikis with the “Ted Lasso” ensemble. Some may have had to register if they are in a production bubble and stick to protocols.

SAG Awards Executive Producers Todd Milliner, Kathy Connell and Sean Hayes

Courtesy of Richard Harbaugh / IGLA / Screen Actors Guild Awards

“It’s going to be a very, very small team when we send them out,” says Milliner. “Everyone is tested and we keep it very safe. Its very important.”

Regarding the 13 categories revealed on the telecast, the nominated actors will be gathered in a virtual Zoom-type room during pre-recordings this week. They will then be told who the winner is and that person will deliver their acceptance speech.

“It gives them a sense of the community, not the whole community, but at least some people in their own categories and they can greet them,” says Connell.

As the SAG Award-winning actor himself, Hayes says it was important to keep this element of kinship on the show, even if it was recorded several days in advance.

“That’s what the show has always been about, it’s paying homage to your peers,” he says. “It would be a terrible thing if it didn’t happen, so I’m glad it stays true.”

The producers know there is a risk in revealing the names of the winners to the nominees a few days before the telecast, but they hope the performers (and their representatives!) Respect the series, the audience and their fellow nominees and agree not to not turn the tide. previously.

Of course, with all these awards and everything they’ve planned – not to mention the commercials – it’ll take some clever editing to get the SAG Awards in under an hour.

Hazy Mills partners Milliner and Hayes first teamed up with Connell last year to reinvent the series, which they did by cutting the host, adding more prerecorded comedy pieces, and giving a new twist on “I am an actor”.

This time around, not only are the producers faced with the challenge of giving the ceremony its most extreme makeover in history – but they must also achieve the goal of both being entertaining and properly honoring the best performances of actor of this year.

“We made Kathy watch TikTok,” Milliner quips.

Hayes says he wants to keep the acceptance rhetoric intact, but at least with a pre-tape, producers will know exactly how long those remarks last and can work around them.

“I think one of the main reasons anyone tunes into the show is to hear the speeches and the kind of emotion behind them,” he says. “And so we’re not going to skimp on these, because they’re one of the most important parts of the show. It’s exciting to watch the person go through this process in front of you. “

Milliner says telecast will save time by cutting winners’ steps on and off the stage and keeping transitions tight. The first thing to do was to have a scene of some sort.

“Right off the bat, when we knew we had an hour, we knew we had to get rid of it,” says Milliner. “It’s the easiest thing to cut because we don’t want to cut the speeches. We don’t want to cut the “I am an actor”. We don’t want to cut “In Memoriam”. So we thought, how do we get the best value for money in this hour? “

Connell says removing a stage or setting was also a safety measure. “You have a scene, now you have people together. We really wanted to make sure our members feel comfortable because they have to go to work.

Meanwhile, Milliner is teasing big plans for the opening: “Because if we showed anything with last year, we’re going to have a really special start. You need to open and close firmly, and we’re working to make it a fun, quick night filled with hope. This is our whole mission. “

But putting on the show will be a bit like playing Tetris.

“I think it’s kind of a fun challenge, oddly,” says Milliner. “We’re doing something quite different and Lord knows that after living this year, I can’t wait until next year. We will feel like we have seven hours next year.

Adds Hayes: “As difficult as it sounds, I think it will actually be a great thing.”

This year’s SAG Awards, which had been moved to March 14, are again postponed to April 4 after the Grammys took that date. This puts the telecast on Easter night, but Connell believes more people will be home.

“After celebrating the festivities earlier in the day, they can sit down and have an hour of laughter, we hope,” she says.

And as an added bonus, Connell notes that when the telecast airs, it will have already been locked – meaning producers can actually catch it as viewers like everyone else.

“This will be the first time that I have a drink in my hand and sit on my own sofa and watch,” she says.