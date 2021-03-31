Lotus to headline the first shows of the 2021 season at Red Rocks





Live Nation has announced the first shows of the highly anticipated 2021 Red Rocks concert season.

MORRISON, Colorado. Live music returns to Red rocks April 23. Concert promoter Living nation announced this jam group Lotus will hold the first shows of the highly anticipated 2021 season at the Red Rocks Amphitheater. Lotus will perform on Friday April 23 and Saturday April 24. Tickets for Lotus’ two nights at Red Rocks go on sale Friday, April 2 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com, AXS.com or by phone at 888-929-7849. The iconic Colorado site said Tuesday it received state permission to open to a capacity of 2,500 in April, with the potential to allow more people to participate in shows if COVID conditions -19 were improving. The normal capacity of Red Rocks is just over 9,500 people. Brian Kitts, spokesperson for Denver Arts and Venues, said Red Rocks has gone through the five-star certification process. This means that concert attendees should expect protocols such as masks and social distancing. Red Rocks isn’t the only Colorado mainstay reopening this summer. The Rockies will welcome 21,000 fans to Coors Field starting Thursday, April 1, with the option to bring more back. Under Colorado’s new numbering system, which will go to counties in April, counties in the green and blue levels do not have state restrictions on the size of outdoor events. > The best stories organized daily for you! Register for the 9NEWSLETTER to get must-see stories, Next and Broncos content, weather, and more straight to your inbox. SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Local stores of 9NEWS MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS Subscribe to our every day 9NEWSLETTER Download the 9NEWS app

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE ROKU: add the string of Store of the year or by searching for KUSA. For Apple TV and Fire TV, search for “9news” to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV via Amazon.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos