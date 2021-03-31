Tweets Kangana Ranaut | Kangana Ranaut designates Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra as “Bollywood ke thekedaars”; is called their “ mother ”





Kangana calls Karan and Aditya “Bollywood ke thekedaars” | Photo credit: Instagram Highlights Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut once again dropped two bombs on Twitter via her tweets In the first tweet, she went directly to Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra, referring to the non-postponement of the release date of her upcoming film Thalaivi. In her second continuation tweet, she called herself their “mother” Kangana Ranaut, in addition to being a great artist and known for having traveled miles to get into the skin of the character she plays, is known for the explosive bombs that she often drops on social networks. Skipping all that is “ cryptic, ” Kangana takes names and challenges people in the industry on various issues and never fails to flaunt the work she does. On the occasion of Kangana Ranaut’s birthday (March 23), the trailer of her long-awaited film Thalaivi was abandoned. Kangana looked unrecognizable as she portrayed late actress-politician J. Jayalalithaa onscreen. The film will be released in three languages ​​(Hindi, Tamil and Telugu) on April 23 and before the same, the first song of the film will be released on April 02. As many films postpone releases again due to increase in COVID-19 cases, business analyst announcement indicated there would be no change Thalaivi release date. Retweeting the tweet that contained the ad, Kangana directly searched Bollywood biggies Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra and called herself their “mother.” The first part of his tweet read: “They did everything to kick me out of the industry, tied up, harassed today Bollywood ke thekedaars Karan Johar and Aadiya Chopra are hiding, all the great heroes are hiding but Kangana Ranaut with his team Comes With 100cr Low Budget Movie To Save Bollywood (continued) » Further down, she wrote: “The story could just write in gold letters the woman who was the foreign daughter-in-law, was meant to be their savior, you never know that life has many ways to have fun. , if that happens, remember never ganging up on your mother again. Take a look at the two tweets here: Kangana Ranaut calls Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra “ Bollywood ke thekedaars ” This isn’t the first time Kangana has taken a jibe from Karan, Aditya and other big names in the industry. Whether it’s talking openly about ‘movie mafias’, commenting on drug use in the industry after Sushant Singh Rajput’s disappearance and much more, Kangana’s Twitter thread is all about words. unfiltered. Kangana is an award-winning actress. In addition to winning numerous Filmfare and National Film Awards, the actress received the coveted Padma Shri Award in 2020. Kangana has three consecutive releases for this year – Thalaivi, Dhaakad and Tejas.







