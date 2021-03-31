Entertainment
EXCLUSIVE PATHAN: Shah Rukh Khan vs John Abraham at Yash Raj Studios from April 2
After completing his work on Attack and Ek Villain 2, John Abraham finally joins Pathan’s sets with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. Details
In November, Shah Rukh Khan began filming for Siddharth Anand’s highly anticipated spy thriller Pathan at Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai. The same month, the film’s main wife, Deepika Padukone, also joined SRK and has toured on and off for the past four months. In February, Salman Khan, who appeared as Tiger in the film, also toured with Shah Rukh Khan for 10 days. However, throughout this period, John Abraham, who plays the antagonist, was far from the action, finishing his work on Satyameva Jayate 2, Attack, and Ek Villain Returns. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the actor is finally ready to join Pathan’s unit starting in April.
On April 2, the battle royale between John Abraham and Shah Rukh Khan will begin. The brief studio schedule will be followed by an overseas marathon, as the team plans to fly to Russia by May as previously planned. Besides Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham, even Deepika will be a part of this overseas leg of the action-packed spy thriller. Preparatory work for filming abroad has already started. Throughout the next two months, John and SRK will be shooting non-stop action and showdown scenes, a business source has revealed.
Deepika Padukone is expected to join the gang after April 5. We hear that filming on Pathan will continue until the end of June. Sid and co. then moves on to post-production of this mega-budget action produced by Aditya Chopra and gears it up for release in early 2022. It will mark Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the big screen more than three years after his last release, Zero.
John, on the other hand, has been filming for Ek Villain Returns in Mumbai for the past few days and has just completed the film’s first show with Disha Patani. He lost all the weight to achieve a skinny appearance in Pathan to get into a fight with Shah Rukh Khan. International action teams worked on the film, and several large-scale special action scenes were designed for the film starring the three key SRK characters, Deepika and John.
