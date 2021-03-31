Kriti Sanon to Nora Fatehi – Bollywood ladies who made us drool over their traditional pastel clothes

Give your traditional keychain a modern twist by adding soft pastel tones like our Bollywood divas.

Pastel sherbet tones have been a constant trend this wedding season! From the bride to the bridesmaids, all the ladies go with a traditional pastel toned, unlike previous times. We recently spotted our Bollywood divas sporting traditional pastel pink outfits and creating a real storm. Pastel pink is definitely a must-have color this wedding season! Pink is the color of universal love for oneself and others and therefore one can never have enough pink!

Adorned with a pastel pink saree, Kangana Ranaut looked absolutely divine. The minimalism of the sari added royalty and grace to the demeanor of the Kanganas. Kangana decked out the simple yet elegant saree with a chunky pearl necklace that further excited the outfit. This saree would make an amazing outfit for a summer wedding as it gives a fresh daytime look.

Kriti Sanon achieved the ethnic look with charm and elegance in this pastel pink salwar suit. Adorned with an exquisite floral pattern, this salwar suit looked extremely rich and elegant. Kriti completed the look with minimal diamond earrings and a heavy ring. This outfit is perfect for a daytime mehendi or haldi ceremony.

Nora Fatehi looked straight out of a fairytale in this alluring pastel pink saree. The pre-pleated saree featured a Resham embroidered blouse that added a punch factor to the outfit. Nora kept it simple by accessorizing the outfit with pearl earrings. This trendy saree is a must have for a cocktail party or reception.

Bride Dia Mirza impressed us with her subtle yet impeccable look. This pastel pink salwar suit looked absolutely meticulous! Dia took off this salwar costume with an oxidized jewelry set and silver juttis. The intricate design and simplicity of this salwar suit add to the richness of the outfit. This outfit would make quite a statement at a reception ceremony.

Our floral princess, Tara Sutaria looked magical in this pastel pink lehenga set. The outfit made for a perfect fusion between contemporary and traditional. The large floral prints and the flare of the lehengas added a graceful charm. Tara adorned the outfit with just a pair of traditional long earrings. This outfit is ideal for an intimate sangeet ceremony or a mehendi ceremony.

