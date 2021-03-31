Entertainment
Kriti Sanon to Nora Fatehi – Bollywood ladies who made us drool over their traditional pastel clothes
Give your traditional keychain a modern twist by adding soft pastel tones like our Bollywood divas.
Pastel sherbet tones have been a constant trend this wedding season! From the bride to the bridesmaids, all the ladies go with a traditional pastel toned, unlike previous times. We recently spotted our Bollywood divas sporting traditional pastel pink outfits and creating a real storm. Pastel pink is definitely a must-have color this wedding season! Pink is the color of universal love for oneself and others and therefore one can never have enough pink!
Adorned with a pastel pink saree, Kangana Ranaut looked absolutely divine. The minimalism of the sari added royalty and grace to the demeanor of the Kanganas. Kangana decked out the simple yet elegant saree with a chunky pearl necklace that further excited the outfit. This saree would make an amazing outfit for a summer wedding as it gives a fresh daytime look.
Kriti Sanon achieved the ethnic look with charm and elegance in this pastel pink salwar suit. Adorned with an exquisite floral pattern, this salwar suit looked extremely rich and elegant. Kriti completed the look with minimal diamond earrings and a heavy ring. This outfit is perfect for a daytime mehendi or haldi ceremony.
Nora Fatehi looked straight out of a fairytale in this alluring pastel pink saree. The pre-pleated saree featured a Resham embroidered blouse that added a punch factor to the outfit. Nora kept it simple by accessorizing the outfit with pearl earrings. This trendy saree is a must have for a cocktail party or reception.
Bride Dia Mirza impressed us with her subtle yet impeccable look. This pastel pink salwar suit looked absolutely meticulous! Dia took off this salwar costume with an oxidized jewelry set and silver juttis. The intricate design and simplicity of this salwar suit add to the richness of the outfit. This outfit would make quite a statement at a reception ceremony.
Our floral princess, Tara Sutaria looked magical in this pastel pink lehenga set. The outfit made for a perfect fusion between contemporary and traditional. The large floral prints and the flare of the lehengas added a graceful charm. Tara adorned the outfit with just a pair of traditional long earrings. This outfit is ideal for an intimate sangeet ceremony or a mehendi ceremony.
Which of these outfits would you like to flaunt this wedding season?
To learn more about fashion and beauty, follow @pinkvillafashion
Read also 5 times Alia Bhatt showed us how to nail the traditional look
Your comment has been submitted to the moderation queue
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]