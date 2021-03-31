TimesUp: Representing women in the film industry

The opinions and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not reflect the opinion of the editorial board of Byte or Bytes.

The entertainment industry has come under scrutiny for how it includes under-represented communities in its work, especially for the industry’s lack of inclusion. While this knowledge was never new, discussions of this trend have become even more apparent since the#Me tooand#Time is upmovementexplodedin 2017 after actresses spoke outsexual harassmentinvolving Harvey Weinstein. Both movements have released personal stories of women facing social injustice and, specifically for the topic of this article regarding the entertainment industry, have formed an activist community whose motive is to demand equal representation and respect for all parties involved in the entertainment industry i.e. casting, salary, awards etc.

The first Academy Awards took place in1929, and it was not before1977, that Lina Wertmuller became the first woman nominated for the best director of the filmSeven beauties (Pasqualino Settebellezze). It took 48 years for the Academy to recognize a woman worthy of a nomination for Best Director and then another17 yearsuntil they recognize another. It is only this year that the Academybroke the recordmostly women nominated for best director. The directors are Chloe Zhao forNomadlandand Emerald Fennell forPromising young women. However, this record came after the Academy becameunder firefor the nomination of zero female directors in the category last year.Snubbingmany directors like Greta Gerwig forLittle woman, Cline Sciamma forPortrait of a Lady on Fire, Marielle Heller forA beautiful day in the neighborhood, and Lulu Wang forThe farewell. Instead, the Academy nominated five men for the category. Natalie Portman made sure toshameAcademy for honoring the snubbed directors by embroidering their names on the cape she wore to the Oscars that night. This activism wasnothing newfor Portman, as she called award committees to recognize uniquely male-led work in the past. Portmanspecifically saidHere are the all-male nominees, while also presenting the Best Director category at the 75th annual Golden Globes Awards. Today onlyseven womenwere nominated for Best Director – Lina Wertmuller (1977), Jane Campion (1994), Sofia Coppola (2004), Kathryn Bigelow (2010), Greta Gerwig (2018), Chloe Zhao (2021) and Emerald Fennell (2021). Bigelow was theonly womanto win the award for best director. Therefore, I would like to highlight some female directors in the film industry today who deserve to be recognized for their spirit of film creation.

Lorene Scafaria

Scafaria started writing and acting in New York City, but when the director struggled to find a writing job, she moved to California and startedpartnershipwith other female screenwriters. The group, namedtheEmpire,has receivedthe Athena Film Festival Award for Creativity and Sisterhood in 2012. Subsequently, Scafaria began collecting serious job offers from Paramount Pictures and Warner Bros. studios. for the docudramaSweet reliefand movieMighty Flynn.But it wasn’t until the Scafarias movies were releasedLooking for a friend for the end of the world(2012) andThe Meddler(2015) that she started to berecognizedfor its production and scripting.However, the direction and screenwriting of Scafarias stood out the most through the 2019 crime drama film.Scammers,which put the director in the running for an Oscar nomination for Best Director 2020.29 days, is based on Jessica Presslersfeature articleThe Hustlers score. The film and the articletell the storyof four women and a man who allegedly drug men and subsequently charge their credit cards thousands of dollars at clubs in New York City. The film had a budget of$ 20 millionand collected$ 33.2 millionafter just the first weekend.

Lulu Wang |

Wang has been producing award-winning works since 2007, after graduating from Boston College. The American-Asian directorwon awardsat the Boston College Baldwin Film Festival for filmsStorytellerandfish. Shortly after moving to Los Angeles, Wang interned for a producer, alongside producer BernadetteBrg, and the two eventuallyco-foundedtheir production company Flying Box Productions in 2008. Through the project, Wang made music videos and short films, but his breakthrough came from his 2014 feature film,Posthumous. The following year, Wang directed and produced the short filmTo touch.However, it wasn’t until 2019 that Wang would be recognized as one of the top ten directors to watch by.Variety; after watching his second feature film,The farewell,was among the top 10best moviesat the Sundance Film Festival.The farewellfollows the story of a Chinese family who decides not to tell their grandmother that they have stage five cancer. Instead, they plan a wedding so the family can reunite one last time before her death. When the film first came out, it only premiered in four US theaters; the film has grown300 thousand dollarsopening weekend (July 12, 2019), which put the average for each theater at $ 87 thousand. This was before the film debuted nationwide a month later in August.

AlmaHarel

Harel quickly grew in the videography industry with numerous music video making projects for songs such asElephant gunin 2009 with the groupBeirut. The group was going laterassociateagain with the Israeli-American director to produce the music for the directors’ feature film 2011Bombay Beach, whowonBest feature documentary at the Tribeca Film Festival. Harel would return to the Tribeca Film Festival in 2016 to present his filmTrue loveand beappointedfor best feature documentary. The same year, Harel foundedRelease the offer, which calls on production companies to include more women in their projects in order to fight against gender prejudices. Along with these amazing projects, Harel is arguably more recognized for her 2019 feature film.Honey boy.Honey boyis based on the film’s writers, Shia LaBeouf, on their personal experiences dealing with managing her mental health and coming to terms with her relationship with her father. The movie wasrecognizedby the Directors Guild of America for his outstanding achievement in a feature debut.

ClineSciamma

Sciamma grew upstudy literaturebut became interested in cinema as a teenager before attending La Fmis, a film and television school in France. Before leaving school, Sciamma wrote her first screenplay forWater lilies. The script was part of his final pre-graduation assessment, and an assessment committee chair encouraged the director to make a film about the project.Water liliespremiered at the 2007 Cannes Film Festival and wasappointedfor the best start to 2008Csar price. In 2011, Sciamma wrote and directed her filmTomboy. Impressively, the film was written in three weeks and shot in 20 days. Three years later, the directors’ film 2014Youthtracked downat the Cannes Film Festival (2014), the Toronto International Film Festival (2014) and the Sundance Film Festival (2015). However, it was Sciammas’ fourth feature film,Portrait of a Lady on Fire, which infuriated critics of the 2020 Oscar nominations list. The film follows a portrait painter hired to secretly draw the portrait of a woman, so that the two women fall in love despite drawing for the subject’s next wedding. The film debuted at the Cannes film festival andwontwo awards for best screenplay and queer palm. Otherappointmentsinclude Best Picture for the 2020 Golden Globes. A recent project by the director was her fifth feature film,Little mom, whocreatedin February 2021 at the Berlin Film Festival.

