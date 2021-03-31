Jar Jar Binks won’t appear in Kenobi, actor confirms





Ahmed Best, the actor who played Jar Jar Binks in the Star Wars prequels, confirms that he will not appear in Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Jar Jar Binks won’t be in next Disney + limited series Obi wan kenobi. The series is expected to bring back two icons from the divisive prequel trilogy, Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen reprising their roles as Obi-Wan and Anakin / Darth Vader respectively. Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse as Owen and Beru Lars, who appeared in both Attack of the clones and Revenge of the Sith. Obi wan kenobi is set to start filming in April and Disney just announced the full cast list for the show. In addition to the returning stars, Moses Ingram (The Gambit Queens), Kumail Nanjiani (Eternal), Indira Varma (Game Of Thrones), Rupert Friend (Country), OShea Jackson Jr. (Straight out of Compton), Sung Kang (Fast & Furious 6), Simone Kessell (New land) and Benny Safdie (Good time). The highly anticipated show will explore the intervening years Revenge of the Sith and the first Star wars movie never released, New hope, but a prequel star won’t return. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Obi-Wan Show Actor’s Guide: Where You Know The Actors Ahmed Best took to Twitter to congratulate the Obi wan kenobi cast when a fan asked whether or not he would make an appearance on the show. Best says that while he would have liked to be a part of it, he won’t be returning to his role for the show. Best says he’s very excited to see the various actors come back to the world of Star wars, although. Thanks for the love, but I won’t be on this show. As much as I would have liked to be part of it. But I am delighted to see people that I love doing great things. https://t.co/5bzLq9yslh – Ahmed BEst (@ahmedbest) March 29, 2021 Ultimately, Jar Jar Binks is likely not to appear. It’s safe to say that he was one of the more controversial additions to the prequel trilogy, so much so that his role was drastically reduced in subsequent films following his appearance in phantom menace. Jar Jar Binks played a central role in the first film, as was the Gungan species. The reaction from critics and fans to the character resulted in his role being downsized. In a surprising twist, however, that reception has reversed more recently, and Best is now a fan favorite.Star wars actor. It also hosted theJedi temple challenge series as Master Kelleran Beq, a character who won a sequel. Additionally, the infamous Darth Jar Jar Theory remains an interesting talking point, as viewers wonder if George Lucas had bigger plans for the Gungan. It may be impossible to completely rehabilitate the character, but the sentiment around Best and Jar Jar has changed so much that his return would likely be welcomed by many. however,Obi wan kenobiwill be so focused on the central conflict between Anakin and Obi-Wan that it is probably for the best that he will not appear. More: Star Wars: What Happened To Jar Jar Binks After The Prequel Movies Source: Ahmed Best Lenny’s life is a tragedy in the art of The Haunted Simpsons

