Rahul Dev: Things are more competitive in Bollywood now than before

Having been in the film industry for over two decades now, Rahul Dev has seen it evolve and recast. He says that while a lot has changed, most of the time it’s for the better.

He’s more competitive now but in a good way, not aggressively. It’s not that someone is trying to outdo themselves. People really inspire each other. Trying to raise their own level, he said.

And the OTT space, says Dev, has been a big part of this shift in the entertainment industry.

The scope of roles is over now. Even when I played a doctor in my LSD web series – Love, Scandal And Doctors, it wasn’t the cartoonish doctor role I played. Like the ones we are used to seeing at the movies – a doctor walks into the house with a stethoscope around his neck, shares the actor.

The 52-year-old has been quite open to digital media after completing several projects including The Test Case, Whos Your Daddy, Poison 2. His films Operation Parindey and Torbaaz were also released digitally last year.

But does he also have the feeling that it is now that his potential as an actor is fully exploited thanks to digital platforms?

It will be unfair to all the directors I have worked with so far if I say that. I think I was doing fine in Asoka (2001), the Telugu Simhadri movie (2008) and a few others. Yes, these are all commercial films. Now I like this kind of creative stuff that is offered to me on the web because I only did commercial stuff. I really appreciate this space. Everyone can be where they want to be, but you can’t say it’s greener than that, he concludes.