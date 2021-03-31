Daily Fantasy Sports Law News: Class Action Against FanDuel – Media, Telecommunications, IT, Entertainment

In a substantial development in the world of everyday fantasy sports law, an industry freak, FanDuel, has been named in a multi-state class action lawsuit. trial involving its online sports betting platform. The lawsuit alleges various violations of the state’s consumer protection law which, according to the complainant, have led sports bettors to be enticed into risky bets that they would not have placed otherwise.

FanDuel has been a major player in the online sports games industry for several years now, as daily fantasy sports and legal sports betting has proliferated across the country. Through its mobile application, FanDuel users have access to real-time data related to current sporting events. This data, such as a game’s score and time remaining in the game, is displayed alongside that game’s betting odds and other lines that users can bet on while a game is in progress. called “live betting”. The lawsuit alleges that FanDuel alternately underestimates the time remaining in a given sporting event or otherwise reports a game score that is materially different from the actual score compared to the remaining game time as shown in the mobile application. The lawsuit further asserts that these inaccuracies and / or misrepresentations were intended and had the effect of causing bettors to place bets on outcomes (such as game totals) that appeared to the user more likely than the actual state of the game wouldn’t dictate it. Therefore, the plaintiff in the lawsuit in question alleges that users in each state where FanDuel operates a regulated bookmaker have been injured by placing bets which they lost and which they would not have placed if FanDuel had provided data. true and correct at the time of the bets in question, sustaining damages reaching into the millions of dollars.

Although FanDuel may depend on a third-party subcontractor to provide its real-time data services, it is nonetheless now exposed to millions of dollars of liability due to alleged delays between the data it provided to customers and the actual state of play when bets on the subject were placed. FanDuel is no stranger to legal complications. Although FanDuel found itself in hot water, this lawsuit offers valuable lessons on the importance of accurate representations for operators of online sports betting and daily fantasy sports platforms. Daily fantasy sports and sports betting both exist in a space where state legislatures and gaming regulators have historically been primarily concerned with contest integrity and consumer protection issues. These are still emerging markets, with a user base that is both engaged and willing to participate, but not always the most sophisticated or educated in decision-making processes. The need to be frank and precise when making representations to users is essential. Even the most careful of operators can slip without proper guidance. Therefore, in order to ensure compliance with applicable consumer protection laws and gambling regulations, it is essential that operators work closely with a competent lawyer to regularly review the contest rules, as well as the structure. platform, prices and marketing representations.

