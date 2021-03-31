Daily Fantasy Sports Law News: Class Action Against FanDuel – Media, Telecommunications, IT, Entertainment

United States:
Daily Fantasy Sports Law News: a class action lawsuit is filed against FanDuel
March 31, 2021
Klein Moynihan Turco LLP
To print this article, simply register or connect to Mondaq.com.
In a substantial development in the world of everyday fantasy sports law, an industry freak, FanDuel, has been named in a multi-state class action lawsuit. trial involving its online sports betting platform. The lawsuit alleges various violations of the state’s consumer protection law which, according to the complainant, have led sports bettors to be enticed into risky bets that they would not have placed otherwise.
What were the alleged consumer protection violations contained in the Daily Fantastic Sports Law Class Action?
FanDuel has been a major player in the online sports games industry for several years now, as daily fantasy sports and legal sports betting has proliferated across the country. Through its mobile application, FanDuel users have access to real-time data related to current sporting events. This data, such as a game’s score and time remaining in the game, is displayed alongside that game’s betting odds and other lines that users can bet on while a game is in progress. called “live betting”. The lawsuit alleges that FanDuel alternately underestimates the time remaining in a given sporting event or otherwise reports a game score that is materially different from the actual score compared to the remaining game time as shown in the mobile application. The lawsuit further asserts that these inaccuracies and / or misrepresentations were intended and had the effect of causing bettors to place bets on outcomes (such as game totals) that appeared to the user more likely than the actual state of the game wouldn’t dictate it. Therefore, the plaintiff in the lawsuit in question alleges that users in each state where FanDuel operates a regulated bookmaker have been injured by placing bets which they lost and which they would not have placed if FanDuel had provided data. true and correct at the time of the bets in question, sustaining damages reaching into the millions of dollars.
Stay compliant with the Daily Fantasy Sports law
Although FanDuel may depend on a third-party subcontractor to provide its real-time data services, it is nonetheless now exposed to millions of dollars of liability due to alleged delays between the data it provided to customers and the actual state of play when bets on the subject were placed. FanDuel is no stranger to legal complications. Although FanDuel found itself in hot water, this lawsuit offers valuable lessons on the importance of accurate representations for operators of online sports betting and daily fantasy sports platforms. Daily fantasy sports and sports betting both exist in a space where state legislatures and gaming regulators have historically been primarily concerned with contest integrity and consumer protection issues. These are still emerging markets, with a user base that is both engaged and willing to participate, but not always the most sophisticated or educated in decision-making processes. The need to be frank and precise when making representations to users is essential. Even the most careful of operators can slip without proper guidance. Therefore, in order to ensure compliance with applicable consumer protection laws and gambling regulations, it is essential that operators work closely with a competent lawyer to regularly review the contest rules, as well as the structure. platform, prices and marketing representations.
Similar blog posts:
Bachelor candidates embroiled in fantasy sports law controversy
Are you developing a mobile app competition? Good news: gaming apps will soon be allowed on the Google Play Store!
Daily Fantasy decision could lead to change in New York gambling ban
Originally posted March 10, 2021
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide on the subject. Specialist advice should be sought on your particular situation.
POPULAR POSTS ON: US Media, Telecom, Computers, Entertainment
Is it banned by the FDA or is it protected speech?
Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz
As part of its ongoing monitoring of health claims related to COVID-19, the FDA has sent a warning letter to Dr. Joseph Mercola and Mercola.com, LLC advising them that they are in violation of federal law.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit