Beyonc shares rare snaps of herself and her kids on family beach outing





It's a rare event when Beyoncé shares photos of her children. The record holder for most female Grammys with 28 wins did so on Wednesday when she posted a series of snaps of a lunch outing with her eldest daughter, Blue Ivy, and twin daughter Rumi and her son Sir, with whom she shares. business mogul and rapper Jay-Z. Snaps posted on Instagram appear to have been taken on a sunny outing in Malibu, Calif., as Beyoncé, 39, posted an image showing mother and daughter sharing a sweet selfie moment and another image of the Grammy-winning couple at the famous Nobu restaurant. Other images appear to show a barefoot Rumi walking down a beach towards the water with her colorful dress flowing in the ocean breeze, while in a fourth image the "Black Parade" singer also wears jeans. barefoot and rocking blue and a white t-shirt extends his hand to Sir, who is looking over the water. Beyoncé recently shared photos of 9-year-old Blue Ivy after the young protégé won her first Grammy for Best Music Video for "Brown Skin Girl." Blue Ivy wrote a verse and also lent her voice to the record while playing in the music video alongside her mother. Beyoncé has been nominated 79 times in total. The cute snap, taken after Blue Ivys' victory, shows him donning a gold crown while sipping the coveted Grammy through a blue and white straw similar to the signature move his father is known for after he won several of his 23 Grammys with 80 nominations. Blue Ivy is the second youngest Grammy winner in history, just behind Leah Peasall, who was 8 in 2002 when The Peasall Sisters won Album of the Year for their appearance on "O Brother, Where Art Thou?" soundtrack.







