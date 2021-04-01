Marvel’s Heroes Reborn Gets New Trailer Featuring Remixed Heroes





Marvel’s Heroes Reborn highlights a world without the Avengers, and a new event trailer features wild twists on iconic Marvel characters!

With a little over a month before Hero Rebornlaunches, Marvel has released a new trailer for the event highlighting the remixes of some of their most iconic characters. Hero Reborn is an upcoming Marvel Comics event, written by Jason Aaron with art by Ed McGuiness, which will be narrated in a regular miniseries as well as through a series of one-shots. Spinning out of Aarons’ current race on The Avengers, the series looks at a world without the Avengers – a world where Captain America has been frozen in ice and Tony Stark never built Iron Man’s armor. In the absence of Earths Mightiest Heroes, the Squadron Supreme are the planets’ first team of superheroes. In this daring new reality, the squadron finds itself faced with some truly wild new takes on iconic Marvel villains, and the squadron’s hero allies are just as surprising. This new trailer highlights several. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Marvel Calls Out Batman Before Heroes Reborn The trailer opens with a preview of some of these characters, many of whom have already been revealed. Among them are the Silver Witch, a Quiksilver / Scarlet Witch mashup; and the Black Skull, which combines the worst of Venom and the Red Skull. The trailer also highlights some of the friendliest faces, such as Police Commissioner Luke Cage and the Black Panther wearing Ronin’s outfit. The Young Squadron, a team of young heroes who mimic the Supreme Squadron are featured, as are Weapon X and Final Flight, the last survivors of a mutant slaughter. The trailer then changes gears, showing the squadron in action, as well as teasing a decisive battle with the Avengers. Marvel still hasn’t released much information about the event, which is what triggers the creation of this new reality. It’s worth mentioning that the current incarnation of the squadron was created by Mephisto to help Agent Coulson strike back at the Avengers, and Marvel has also hinted that he will play a major role in their universe this year. So, is he behind the Avengers’ demise? wonder possesses revealed that Blade is the only hero who remembers the world as it was before – why Blade though? And how will he be able to help restore the universe to what it was? The Avengers are an integral part of the Marvel Universe, and now the publisher is poised to show readers a world without them in Hero Reborn and this new trailer gives fans one of their best looks yet. Hero Reborn and its various linked one-shots will be available in print and digital versions from May. Next: Marvel’s Luke Cage Becomes A Cop In Heroes Reborn Universe Marvel is making a major change in comics, but is it doomed to repeat history?

About the Author Shaun corley

(446 published articles)

Shaun Corley is a pop culture enthusiast living in the Pacific Northwest. After stints in customer service and academia, he turned to writing on comics – his lifelong passion. He graduated from Radford University, with a degree in English. When he’s not reading comics, he enjoys spending time with his fiance and their dog. More from Shaun Corley







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos