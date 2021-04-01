Rebel Wilson was supposed to play the character of Melissa McCarthy in Bridesmaids | Entertainment

Rebel Wilson has revealed that she is supposed to play the character of Melissa McCarthy in “ Bridesmaids. ”

The “Isn’t It Romantic” star auditioned for the hilarious role of Megan in the 2011 romantic comedy classic, but she was the “second choice.”

However, she convinced the producers so much that they decided to add her as Brynn, the roommate of Matt Lucas’ character, Gil.

Speaking on SiriusXM ‘The Jess Cagle Show’, Rebel said: My character was not meant to exist in the movie. I auditioned for the character of Melissa McCarthys and was like the second choice for this role. And I guess they liked my hearing [so] they basically added me to the movie. There was never meant to be two roommates, only one, so I kind of added myself to the scenes.

The film centers on Kristen Wiig’s alter ego Annie Walker, who ruins her friendship with her best friend (Maya Rudolph) Lillian and goes through a tumultuous time with her police lover Rhodes (Chris O’Dowd) and causes chaos as his friend is preparing to tie. the knot, before restoring peace.

Kristen also co-produced and co-wrote the screenplay and Rebel recalled how she got free rein to write whatever she wanted for her role.

She said I just remember Kristen [Wiig] was like the biggest comedy star in America at that time. But she literally said what you wanted to do, go for it. I do not care. Like if you think it’s funny, want to try it, go for it.

Bridesmaids’ was Rebel’s first major acting job in the US and she admitted she felt “very lucky” to star alongside an A-list cast.

She added: My God, we had a great time. Kristen hired a party bus and I felt very lucky to be there. Because I was the youngest person in this cast. It was my first job in America.

Meanwhile, the film’s director Paul Feig recently insisted that a ‘bridesmaids’ sequel belonged to Kristen.

The filmmaker admitted that it would take a really smart script to make a second film because Kristen’s character situation was resolved.

Asked about the possibility of making another film, he explained, “Everyone thinks they want a ‘bridesmaids’ sequel.” It could be fun, but I always have to say this: the works of “bridesmaids” – you remember all the comedies, it was great, but the reason this movie worked is that it was about the character of Kristen Wiig who was a very confident person before the movie started who has this total crash because her bakery goes bankrupt and everything in her life is falling apart.

“So we meet her and she’s a disaster.”

“She’s desperately trying to hold on to that one thing, which is her friendship with the character of Maya Rudolph, and which leads her through fire.

“That’s why it all happens, because she just acts and desperately tries to save things, and in the end she heals herself, as much as you can.” That’s what you cling to in this movie.

The “A Simple Favor” pilot added that it would have to be a plot that is “emotionally engaging” to work.

He concluded, “So to make a sequel, I think you’re just going to have to have a fun wedding.” And I’ve seen these movies a million times and some of them are good and some are like, okay, whatever.

“It’s obviously up to Kristen, she’s the key keeper on this, but it would have to be something that you can emotionally re-engage in and not just say, ‘This is Megan’s crazy wedding to the Bahamas! ‘ and all kinds of hijinks are happening. “It might be funny, but I just think you need more to make a movie great.”