In ‘Superman & Lois’, Cloverdale-based actor stars near home as Teenage Clark – Peace Arch News

For Cloverdale teenager Dylan Kingwell, there are perks to staring in a TV series filmed so close to home.

“It’s pretty cool,” the 16-year-old said with a laugh. “I have to wake up at 6.30am for a 7am calling time, so that’s good.”

With Dylan playing Teenage Clark, some scenes from The CW’s “Superman & Lois” drama are shot on the back lot of the town “Smallville” built on Cloverdale Fair, on 64th Avenue near 177B Street.

For the past ten years, Dylan has played hockey in the nearby arena with the Cloverdale Minor association.

He has filmed a few episodes of “Superman & Lois”, including the pilot who debuted in February.

“My first day on the set was in early December 2020,” Dylan explained. “It’s a recurring role, so how often I’m on set just depends on the episode. It’s like that with recurring roles; you never really know if you’re going to play a lot or a little, that’s just how it goes with this type of role.

WATCH: On Superman & Lois, Cloverdale-based actor Dylan Kingwell stars near his home as Teenage Clark (in the “Harvest Festival” scene below).

Her work on Episode 5 of the show aired on March 23, featuring a scene from the Harvest Festival filmed on the Cloverdale backlot.

“A scene in the pilot was done at the cemetery, church and graveyard that is right next door,” Dylan said.

He had an “incredible” experience working with the cast and crew on “Superman & Lois,” the latest TV series on Dylan’s growing resume.

“With a show like this, there are a lot of people on set who grew up with superhero type shows,” he noted. “I feel a lot of passion from the writers and directors and everyone, in the takes and the lighting, everything. It’s a great vibe and everyone is so nice. For me, as a fan of comics in the past, it’s really cool to feel that way in a certain way.

Among other television shows, Dylan has also starred on The CW’s “The 100” (as Luca) and Netflix’s “A Series of Unfortunate Events” (as Quigley and Duncan Quagmire, brothers of triplets).

“So far, these are the two shows I’ve gained the most attention online, the ones most people are fans of. sure InstagramSaid Dylan, who has 433,000 followers on this social media platform.

“The 100” ended on March 14 of last year, just before everything fell apart (due to the pandemic), so we were very lucky as we could have faced major shutdowns while We only had a few days of shooting left, “he recalls.” It would have been a huge pain, to say the least.

Captain of his U18 hockey team last season, Dylan is said to have embraced a role on the reboot of “Mighty Ducks” filmed locally, but it wasn’t meant to be.

“I never auditioned for it because I was a bit out of their age range, a bit too old,” Dylan explained. “It would be really cool to play hockey for a role someday. The closest I have been is that I did an almonds ad where we skated on ice, but that was some time ago, for Blue Diamond almonds. The container was shaped like a puck, which is why we were on the ice.

Looking ahead, Dylan has signed on for another acting role, but that’s a secret at the moment.

“I would love to tell you, but I’m not really in a position to mention it,” he said, adding, “This is a locally shot show.”

Dylan’s bio on imdb.com says he’s been playing since he was four. Other roles include Sam Thomas on Netflix’s “The Baby-sitters Club,” as Victor on A&E “The Returned” and Steve Murphy / Evan Gallico on “The Good Doctor” on ABC.

“I really only do TV shows now, and I would love to do movies,” Dylan noted. “I only audition for TV shows and movies at the moment, and I kind of stopped doing commercials, once I started booking TV, really.”



