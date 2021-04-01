Hollywood Unions Record Huge Dues Losses As Pandemic Slows – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood unions are hurting. Membership dues, their main source of income, fell during the pandemic due to massive job losses and the dues relief they offered to their members. Annual financial reports just filed with the Ministry of Labor show that entertainment industry unions across the country suffered tens of millions of dollars in dues shortfalls last year compared to 2019. Some unions have seen their dues cut by more than half.

ICG



The International Cinematographers Guild, IATSE Local 600, saw its dues drop by more than $ 5 million in 2020 – 33% to its lowest level since 2012. Last year, the guild cashed in nearly $ 10.4 million in contributions, a decrease of $ 15.6 million in 2019.

In July, when the Filmmakers Guild offered a second round of dues relief as the industry slowly returned to work, leaders of Local 600 told their members that “the waiver of dues for one quarter costs your local $ 2,300,000 in lost revenue, and that money is critical. to ensure the financial survival of Local 600 through 2021. ”They also noted that“ with minimum work evaluations, a cancellation of 2nd quarter membership dues and deferred initiation and delinquency payments suspended, the source of income that supports the work of the local has practically dried up ”.

The local’s cash registers are now expected to fill up as more of its members get back to work.

Guild of Film Editors



Almost all unions in the industry have given some form of dues relief to their members, including the Editors Guild, IATSE Local 700, whose board has approved 50% dues cuts to the four consecutive quarters without interruption of service or dismissal of staff. The guild has also covered the $ 58 per capita tax that members pay to the guild’s parent union, the International Theater Employees Alliance, but this will end on April 1, although the guild will still offer specials. 50% reductions in membership fees.

“We are happy to provide a well-deserved break for our members during a very difficult time,” said Catherine Repola, National Executive Director of the local.

Contribution relief, however, comes at a price. Last year, dues collected by the Editors Guild fell by nearly $ 3 million, from $ 8.5 million in 2019 to $ 5.6 million in 2020, a drop of 34%.

And so were many other Los Angeles-based IATSE residents.

• Grips Local 80: Dues fell by over $ 2 million, from $ 4.2 million in 2019 to $ 2 million last year – a 52% drop.

• Prop Local 44: Dues fell by more than $ 1.2 million, from nearly $ 5.7 million in 2019 to $ 4.4 million last year, a decrease of 21%.

• Sound Local 695: Dues fell by more than $ 1 million, from nearly $ 2.2 million in 2019 to $ 1.1 million last year – a 50% drop.

• Local 800 of the Guild of Artistic Directors: Dues fell by nearly $ 850,000, from $ 3.3 million in 2019 to nearly $ 2.5 million last year, a decrease by 25%.

• Local 839 of the Animation Guild: Dues have fallen by over $ 600,000, from $ 5.2 million in 2019 to $ 4.6 million, a 12% drop. Animation jobs, it should be noted, have been among the least affected by the coronavirus shutdown in film and television production.

• Script Supervisors and Production Coordinators, Local 871: Dues have fallen by over $ 581,000, from nearly $ 2.5 million in 2019 to $ 1.9 million last year, a decrease of more than 23%.

• Local 706 of the Hairdressers and Makeup Artists Guild: Dues fell by more than $ 550,000, from $ 1.7 million in 2019 to less than $ 1.2 million last year, or a decrease of 32%.

• Set Painters & Sign Writers Local 729: Dues fell almost $ 550,000, from $ 1.1 million in 2019 to nearly $ 549,000 last year – a drop of almost 50%.

• IATSE Costumers Local 705: Dues fell by more than $ 480,000, from $ 1.4 million in 2019 to $ 952,982 last year, a 33% drop.

• Costume Designers Guild Local 892: Dues have fallen by over $ 420,000, from nearly $ 1.2 million in 2019 to $ 753,000 in 2020, a decrease of 36%.

• Employees of Local B-192: Dues fell by more than $ 350,000 for this local of 2,600 members, from $ 732,058 in 2019 to $ 376,583 last year – a drop of more than 48%.

• Studio Teachers Local 884: Dues fell by $ 65,572 for this small local of just 144 members, from $ 136,640 in 2019 to just $ 71,068 last year – a drop of 48%.

And so were the local chapters of IATSE and other unions across the country.

In Atlanta, where the film and television crews are made up of members of IATSE Local 479, business was booming before the pandemic. Attracted by Georgia’s generous tax incentives, productions poured into the state, leading to exponential growth in the membership of the local – from just 198 members 20 years ago to over 5,500. today. In 2019, the local collected over $ 11.2 million in dues, but last year dues fell 41% to just $ 6.6 million – a shortfall of over $ 4, $ 6 million year over year.

In New York City, the 3,500-member IATSE Local 1 was particularly affected by the closures of Broadway, Carnegie Hall, the Metropolitan Opera, Madison Square Garden and the many other concert halls that employed its members. In 2019, Local 1 collected $ 12.7 million in dues, but last year dues fell 53% to just $ 5.9 million, an annual decline of more of $ 6.8 million.

The union representing the musicians who perform in these same New York venues has been equally hard hit. Local 802 of the American Federation of Musicians saw their dues drop from $ 7 million in 2019 to $ 3.3 million last year, a 52% drop.

AFM Local 47 in Los Angeles recorded an annual deficit of more than $ 1 million, from $ 3.7 million in 2019 to $ 2.6 million last year, a decrease of more than 30%.

United Scenic Artists Local 829, which re-affiliated with IATSE in 2000, represents a wide range of designers, artists and craftspeople employed on Broadway and other concert halls around New York City. Last year, his dues fell $ 3.5 million, from $ 7.5 million in 2019 to $ 4 million in 2020, a drop of 45%.

In San Francisco, IATSE Stagehands Local 16 has also been hit hard by the closure of concert halls in the city. His dues fell 46%, from $ 3.9 million in 2019 to $ 2.1 million last year, a shortfall of $ 1.8 million.

And at the American Guild of Musical Artists, which represents opera singers and ballet dancers in venues across the country, labor dues fell nearly 44% last year compared to 2019. AGMA members pay a base membership fee of $ 100 per year, plus labor dues which are based on 2% of their first $ 100,000 of income. AGMA has yet to file its latest financial report, but its CFO, Donald Cavanaugh, told Deadline that the union’s unaudited report showed labor dues fell to $ 1.5 million on the day. last year, up from nearly $ 2.7 million in 2019 – a year – an annual deficit of nearly $ 1.2 million. Base dues of $ 100 per year have also declined by over $ 100,000 this year.

Teamsters Room 399



Returning to Hollywood, dues collected by Teamsters Local 399 have fallen by more than $ 1.7 million, from nearly $ 6.7 million in 2019 to $ 4.9 million last year. , a decrease of 26%.

The Directors Guild of America, which also offered a reduction in membership dues, raised $ 2.3 million less last year than in 2019, when it raised $ 24.3 million, compared to $ 22 million in 2020, a decrease of only 9.5%. Last year, DGA contributions were the lowest since 2016.

After reviewing dozens of union financial reports, Deadline found only one – IATSE Lighting Technicians Local 728 – that collected more dues in 2020 than in 2019. Its dues have increased by $ 2.6 million in 2019 to $ 2.8 million last year, an increase of 7.6%.

Several other unions, including SAG-AFTRA, Actors Equity and WGA, will file their financial reports later this year.