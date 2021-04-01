WWE vs AEW doesn’t end with NXT’s move





With NXT moving to Tuesday, the “Wednesday Night Wars” between AEW and WWE appear to be over. Or maybe the real rivalry is just beginning.

AEW might have emerged victorious from the so-called Wednesday Night Wars, but the real battle withWWE has only just begun. Launched in 2019, AEW has had no doubts about its intention to end McMahon’s dominance in the wrestling industry. Promising to restore the prestige of tag team wrestling and assuring fans that wins and losses would be significant, AEW immediately positioned itself as a direct alternative to WWE, and continues to shoot the other half of the world. Florida, the most recent mocking the WWE leg ban. -clackage during kicks. So far, WWE has countered episodes ofAEWDynamite with its own weekly edition ofNXT, putting companies in direct competition. Although both drew applause,AEW Dynamite regularly outperformedNXT Over the past year and a half, WWE Wednesday night viewership numbers are rarer than Bo Dallas’ sightings. WWE has now announced that as of April 13,NXT will move on Tuesday evenings. The official press release didn’t name AEW’s fierce competition as the cause (obviously), but Tony Khan’s mob success is almost certainly to blame. Naturally, some are now declaring the end of the Wednesday Night War and AEW the victor. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: John Cena’s Hilarious ‘You Can’t See Me’ Meme Explained In truth, Wednesday’s clashes were the first step in a rivalry that is sure to rage for years to come.AEW Dynamite andNXT Simultaneous streaming had a negative impact on audiences for both shows, and on rare occasions when running unopposed the numbers usually saw a corresponding increase. In September 2020, the NHL playoffs gaveNXT the night off, and AEW recorded over a million viewers – a feat the company has only achieved a few times.AEW Dynamite will have Wednesday evenings to himself, and could start breaking through the million barrier with more regularity. In this scenario, AEW would no longer compete with NXT, but WWE’s much more established main outlet,Monday evening gross. Recent episodes ofRAWgenerally landed around the 1.7-1.8 million mark, still ahead ofAEW Dynamite. But withRAW Suffering from a record rating in December 2020 (1.52 million), and AEW now has a golden opportunity to bolster its weekly audience, the two shows may soon attract numbers closer than Vince McMahon would like. AEW Dynamiteis already in competition withMonday evening gross in the very large 18-49 demographic, if not overall, and that record-breaking episode last December was actually beaten by AEW in that metric. Have conqueredNXT, AEW must now prove that it can take on the big guns of WWE week after week. NXTis still considered the “developmental” mark, whileDynamite is AEW’s one and only national television release. Tony Khan and the gang won’t just rockNXT, and surely hoped for the main WWE roster, to paraphrase John Cena, that time has come. Even AEW’s most ardent supporter would admit the young company is still lagging behind WWE, not only in terms of television audience, but also in terms of general reach, lucrative deals with Fox and Peacock, merchandise and video games, and mainstream presence. But the end of the Wednesday night wars represents a huge step forward towards potential future parity between rival companies. The end of direct competition withNXT also marks the start of a whole new battle AEW might not find it that easy. More: Why Christian Is AEW’s Biggest Blow To WWE Yet Office characters get a vice-city-inspired makeover in fan art

About the Author Craig elvy

(2602 Articles published)

Craig started contributing to Screen Rant in 2016, several years after graduating from college, and has been rampaging ever since, mostly for himself in a dark room. Having previously written for various sports and music media, Craig’s interest quickly shifted to television and film, where a regular science fiction and comic book education finally took off. Craig has been posted to sites like Den of Geek before, and after many hours of coffee hunched over a laptop, part-time evening work finally turned into a full-time career spanning everything from l zombie apocalypse at Starship Enterprise via the TARDIS. Since joining Screen Rant, Craig has been involved in mildly controversial reporting and ranking lists, but now works primarily as a reporting editor. Jim Carrey is Craigs’ top actor pick, and favorite topics include superheroes, anime, and the unrecognized genius from the high school music trilogy. More from Craig Elvy







