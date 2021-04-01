



A rumored cast list for the One Piece live-action Netflix series has been debunked by one of the actors in question, Alex Lange.

Rumored Castings For Netflix Live ActionA piece series were debunked by one of the actors in question, Alex Lange.A piece started as a manga created by Eiichiro Oda in 1997. Since then it has grown into a huge media franchise in its own right, spawning video games, films and an animated series which started the same year as the manga and which is still in progress. today. Centered on a young man named Money D. Luffy,A piece follows his quest to find the titular treasure, which will then allow him to become the Pirate King. In January 2020, Netflix announced it was developing live actionA piece series alongside Oda, who has been working to secure an adaptation of the series since 2017. The Netflix show has assembled an editorial team, but updates are slow to arrive. This is largely because work has been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. Just a few weeks ago, showrunner Steven Maeda confirmed his work onA piece has finally rebooted, rekindling enthusiasm for the series. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: What Is ONE PIECE Treasure? The mystery of the manga explained Recently a mailing list forA piece has started to make the rounds online, especially on Reddit. The list is believed to come from a production magazine, which claimsA piece will begin to rotate in the spring. There has been a lot of talk about the castings, but as one actor involved revealed, they aren’t true. Alex Lange has been listed to play Sanji and several fans have spoken about the news. However, as Long said, that doesn’t happen with him. “to all the One Piece fans who hit me: as far as I know the leaked cast is not real !!” he wrote. to all the One Piece fans who hit me: as far as I know the leaked cast is not real !! I would make a great Sanji tho, don’t get me wrong pic.twitter.com/tUUKT8CymR – alex long (@alexmlange) March 30, 2021 This is not the first time that rumors have swirled aroundA piece and the cast. Last fall, writer Matt Owens debunked reports that the show had started assembling its cast, insisting it had yet to happen. That more rumors about the potentialA piece The cast has spread so quickly that fans are eager to find out who will be playing like Luffy, Sanji, and the rest. Now thatA piece has returned to work, it seems likely that the casting will finally take place. However, it may still take some time before the names are announced. Considering the lack of casting and the disruption of pre-production, it seemsA piece won’t air until much later in the year or early 2022. There could very well be hopes of starting filming in the spring, as the magazine claims, but it’s best to wait until a source clearer checks it before arousing hope. Work onA piece is still ongoing, although it’s not as far as fans might hope. More: How Netflix’s One Piece Will Have To Be Different From The Anime Source: Alex lange/ Twitter Arrowverse explains why Supergirl wasn’t in Superman and Lois

