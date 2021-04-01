‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’: Erin Kellyman on Karl Morgenthau

Kellyman also sheds light on what to expect from the rest of the Morgenthaus series arc.

Karli, as a person, is very passionate, very determined and very driven, and you’ll see more of that as the show progresses, Kellyman explains. She’s not going to represent anyone who’s trying to come in between her and what she’s trying to achieve.

Karli Morgenthau is based on a comic book character named Karl Morgenthau, also known as Flag-Smasher himself. Since it turned out there were many variations between Karli and Karl, Kellyman treated Karli as a whole new character.

I tried to treat her like a new character, honestly, Kellyman admits. There were so many changes already, and I felt different about it from the way I did when I read about Karl. So I tried to stick to scripts and stay away from them, mostly.

In a recent conversation with THR, Kellyman also discusses his desire to play Enfys Nest again, reuniting with Soloco-writer Jonathan Kasdan on Disney + s willow and his anticipation for David Lowerys The green knight.

Well, Disney has been really busy lately. Since they already knew you for Solo, were there a few fewer steps to land the role of Karli Morgenthau?

Ooh, I’m not too sure. I had two auditions and then a FaceTime, which is kind of a short process. For Enfys, there were more auditions, and I also had to do stunt training before reserving the role. So I guess it was a bit shorter process.

So what was your first reaction when you read that you would wear a mask again in another action game on top of a moving convoy?

Oh my god, that was so cool. I really, really liked playing Enfys, and I also liked playing Karli. It was really handy to have a mask; I can not lie. Your stunt double can make it all really cool, and no one can tell the difference. (Laughs.)

Out of curiosity, are the Enfys and Karlis masks on display in your home?

(Laughs.) No, unfortunately no. I was too shy to ask for the mask when I was Solo. But this time I asked for the mask and they said no. So one day I hope.

In Solo, Enfys was touted as that fierce warrior, but she caught everyone off guard when she turned out to be a young woman forced to grow up too fast. In The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Karli is introduced as this potentially endangered young woman, but then she took everyone by surprise when she turned out to be a super soldier. So I really like the fact that Karlis’ introduction is the reverse of Enfys.

Yeah, I think people find a lot of similarities with the two characters, and there certainly are. But as the series progresses and you learn more about Karli, you’ll see that they’re quite different.

Like Enfys, Karli is presented in this gray area of ​​sorts. You think you know who she is one minute, but she surprises you the second. Did Malcolm Spellman and Kari Skogland explain your entire arc in advance so you can plan your performance accordingly?

Yeah, they were really great with that. Kari had taken the time with me to answer my questions about Karli. So it was really helpful to learn more about her background and understand that side of her.

Malcolm Spellman described your character as the “glue” that holds the series together. Avoiding spoilers, what general adjectives would you use to describe Karlis’ journey the rest of the season?

Returning to Solo, when Enfys crushed the party during the big heist scene, I assumed she had been informed by Emilia Clarkes’ character, Qira. She was the person closest to the Paul Bettanys character, and he was supposed to be the only one with the information. So, have you ever discussed or learned the identity of the Enfys informants?

It wasn’t so much one person. I think Enfys had a group of people that she received information from. I feel like she had people close to her who could have gotten this information.

Between Star Wars and Marvel, which is the most secret?

I think they’re probably just as secret, honestly. I feel like the scripts trusted me more on Marvel, but they’re probably just as secret. But I can’t tell anyone. (Laughs.)

Are you happy to work with Solos Jon Kasdan again on willow?

I am! I just saw him the other day. It’s so amazing to be able to work with him again, especially because Solo was my first movie. I was literally a baby; I was 17 or 18 when I did this. It’s so great to be able to work with him again and have a familiar face on set. This is very fun.

We really need more Solos underworld characters, in a way, in a way. Hopefully the horns at Disney and Lucasfllm are listening to this conversation right now.

(Laughs.) I hope too. I would love to do more.

Finally, have you seen The green knight again?

I do not have! I haven’t seen everything. I’ve seen snippets and snippets, and it’s really cool. I think people will like it. It’s such a beautiful movie visually, and I’m glad people are seeing it.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is now streaming on Disney +.