Bollywood approved pranks to play your friend on April Fool’s Day

B-Town approved pranks for April Fool’s Day There isn’t a day when we don’t think about inventing the funniest pranks and practical jokes to play with our friends. Then comes this day in a year devoted to pranking people close to you. On this day, pranksters often display their pranks by shouting “April Fools”! Although the exact origin of this date remains unknown, many people date it to Canterbury Tales written by Geoffrey Chaucer. It has been said that readers during this period misunderstood “thritty dayes and two” meaning March 32 or April 1. While the dispute continues, you can always count on your favorite Bollywood celebrities to give you ideas on how to prank your friends and loved ones. Get inspired by Sunny Leone, Ranbir Kapoor, Rohit Shetty, among others. Sunny leone In a very funny video, Sunny’s team Jism 2 continued to play the funniest prank on the actress. She was sitting on a plastic chair reading the script for the film. A crew member came from behind and threw a fake snake at him. Sunny instantly lost him and ran up and down frantically. She got the perfect revenge, but Sunny’s reaction was too funny to miss. Rohit shetty During the filming of Golmaal 3, Rohit managed to have a little fun at the expense of Kareena Kapoor. The filmmaker became a superb actor when he convinced actress Kareena that the hotel they were staying in was haunted. He went on to say that a lady had died at the hotel who now haunts and kills other customers. We just want to know how Kareena reacted to this. Akshay Kumar Akshay is known to be a prankster. When shooting for Jolly LLB 2, Khiladi Kumar picked up co-star Huma Qureshi’s phone and sent marriage proposals to many Bollywood celebrities. Ranbir Kapoor In a particular scene of Yeh Jawaani Hai DeewaniRanbir’s character Bunny can be seen mixing alcohol into everyone’s drink in the scene. But in reality, the actor decided to play a prank by mixing vodka in drinks instead of water in shot glasses. The cast then swallowed the shot and it’s easy to guess what must have happened next. What prank do you plan to play on your friends today?







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos