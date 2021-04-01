Construction begins on North Hollywood groundwater cleanup projects – Daily News





Construction of two San Fernando Valley water sanitation projects has started to address groundwater contamination by post-war and Cold War industry in the region, officials said. responsible. The projects, developed by two companies, working as a Kiewit-Stantec design-build team – commissioned by the Los Angeles Department of Water and Electricity at a cost of $ 400 million – will provide the groundwater remediation in the 226 square mile San Fernando Valley groundwater. Base for several years, according to the firm. LADWP is in the process of completing projects, according to the company, under federal Superfund legislation, which uses tax revenues from the chemical and petroleum industries to clean up hazardous sites. The North Hollywood Central Response Treatment Facility and Tujunga Well Field Response Treatment Facility will both be state-of-the-art reclamation facilities when completed at mid-2023, according to Stantec. The systems will treat and deliver up to 75 million gallons of water per day. The clean-up, an official said, will ultimately protect public health and the Bolser LADWP’s annual water rights and goals of reducing dependence on imported water. At present, local groundwater accounts for around 11% of the city’s total water supply – even more in times of drought. Just a year into the design stage, we were delighted to see the opening construction activities take place at the North Hollywood Central Response Treatment Facility and the Response Treatment Facility on the Tujunga Well land, said Mike Watson, senior vice president of Stantec in a statement announcing the construction. This is an important step in providing clean, reliable drinking water to Los Angeles residents and businesses. “ The two firms combine design, construction and engineering. Stantec will provide civil engineering, mechanical, building mechanics, structural, architectural, landscaping, instrumentation and control design services, depending on the company. And Kiewit will provide electrical engineering design services, as well as the management of construction activities.

