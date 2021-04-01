Sarah Michelle Gellar to star in YA Comedy Hot Pink on Amazon





Sarah Michelle Gellar has been cast to star in Hot Pink, an adaptation of Elana K. Arnolds’ Amazon TV show YA novel What Girls Are Made Of.

Sarah Michelle Gellar has been cast in an upcoming Amazon pilot titledHot pink. Gellar redefined the ‘strong dominant female’ trope with performances herniated inBuffy the vampire slayer.She is also known to play convincing women across the spectrum of good and evil inCruel Intentions,Scooby doo,I know what you did last summer. By Variety, Gellar will play an inaloose adaptation of Elana K. Arnold’s recently published young adult novel.What are girls made of. The comedy was created by Elisabeth Holm (Obvious child) and will be directed by Desiree Akhavan (Cameron Post’s miseducation). Holm and Akhavan will double as asexual producers, in addition to Rebecca Green, Sue Naegle and Ali Krug with Annapurna and Amazon Studios. Related: Why Buffy’s Return Should Be A Revival, Not a Reboot Although Gellar attracted a specific fan base early in her career with a hit show, the versatile actress has continued to show off her comedic and dramatic talents over the years in an interesting mix of projects. Holm and Akhavan both have works that include complex stories about women: Akahavan’s first film,Appropriate behavior,tells a tenderly funny story of a young bisexual woman from an immigrant family, which Akhavan herself describes with mischievous, unemotional amusement. an exciting development. Amazon is currently looking to produce more YA shows like Hot pink. Here is the synopsis of Arnold’s novel: When Nina Faye was fourteen, her mother told her that unconditional love didn’t exist. Nina believed her. Now Nina is sixteen. And she will do anything for the boy she loves, just to prove that she is worthy of him. But when he breaks up with her, Nina is lost. What is she if not a girlfriend? What is it made of? Heartbroken, Nina tries to figure out what the conditions are for love. She has volunteered at a deadly animal shelter where she realizes that for dogs awaiting adoption, love only comes to those with youth, symmetry and calm. She also ruminates on the weird and dark time her mother took her to Italy to see statues of saints who endured indescribable torture due to their unconditional devotion to the divine. Is this love? Next: Why Young Adult Film Franchises Are No Longer Successful Source: Variety Interview with Wyatt Russell: Falcon & Winter Soldier

About the Author Roxie Pell

(112 published articles)

Roxie Pell is a TV and movie news editor for Screen Rant and uses that as an excuse to watch hours of TV every day, which she used to do before anyway. Previously, she worked as the social media editor of The Week, covered New York news for Gothamist, and blogged about books at The Rumpus. Roxie has been to Estonia before to review hotels and restaurants for Frommers travel guides and everyone there absolutely loved her. She is currently indoctrinating the youth of New York as a tutor for college professors. She also makes herself an actress and an actress, which unfortunately means that she improvises from time to time. His favorite films are Rogers and Hammersteins Cinderella, A Cinderella Story, Cinderella Man and Cinderella. You can follow her on Twitter @roxie_pell if you want. More from Roxie Pell







