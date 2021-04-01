Scotia’s Freedom Park concert series is an adventure, with limited capacity; others not so sure

As the second summer approaches since the start of the pandemic, organizers of local outdoor concert series say things are going well.

The future of Albanys Alive at Five and Schenectadys Harbor Jam, both of which tend to draw thousands, is still uncertain and organizers say they are on hold.

At this point, New York State is requiring arts venues to accommodate up to 200 people at outdoor concerts, although while attendees all prove they have recently tested negative for COVID-19, capacity can go up to 500. Social distancing and masks are also needed. .

With these restrictions in mind, the organizers of more intimate concert series decided to continue. Jazz on Jay kicks off July 8 and runs every Thursday until at least August, with lineup to be announced later this year.

Plans of Liberty Park

In Scotland, the Freedom Parks concert series is also a fixture this summer, according to Cathy Gatta, president of the Freedom Park Foundation.

When he came out with the new guidelines we can have 200 [people] socially distanced, we thought just lets do it. So I was going to have a season. It will be more intimate than what we usually have, Gatta said.

Last year, the series went virtual, with organizers streaming concerts throughout the summer in a series they dubbed Quarantune.

The bands were so grateful to be able to play together. It was so awesome to see. [Our series] It was the only time they got together in the whole summer, Gatta said.

This season, they plan to section off 10-foot spaces using line markers. Each will be six feet from each other and people from the same family or group can be in one of the 10 foot spaces. Volunteers will be posted on either side of the entrance and will have clickers to track the number of people entering to cap at 200.

While they haven’t announced the full schedule, Gatta said they plan to have more intimate concerts and performances. In previous years, bands like Skeeter Creek or The Refrigerators brought in around 1,500, which far exceeds the limited capacity. They may be hoping to bring back a bigger squad towards the end of their season, if the guidelines relax.

Their season will most likely include a jazz concert, a performance by the Ellen Sinopoli Dance Company and other local bands. Organizers plan to announce the season schedule before Memorial Day.

The main challenge is not knowing what’s going to happen tomorrow, Gatta said.

If the guidelines loosen over the summer, she hopes community members will have patience as it’s hard to change plans in no time.

Freedom Park is one of the few outdoor concert series that has a definitive answer as to whether or not the show will take place this summer, and one of the reasons they may have a season is that the series focuses on local artists.

Obstacles Music Haven

The Schenectadys Music Haven concert series is known to feature national and international musicians, many of whom are not currently on tour due to the pandemic. Another problem with the presentation of the series is that it takes months to fundraise, organize and market / advertise, said organizer Mona Golub.

The Music Haven concert series is also run by volunteers, so the prospect of monitoring vaccination / testing status, as well as mask wearing and social distancing, is daunting, Golub added.

That said, I’m exploring a few pop-up concert opportunities from late summer through fall, if the opportunity arises, Golub said. And my focus is on picking up where we left off during the spectacular 30th anniversary season in 2022!

