Marvels Shang-Chi movie adds Pen15 actor Dallas Liu in mysterious role





Marvel’s upcoming Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings adds another name to his cast list, as Pen15 star Dallas Liu boards the film.

Marvel’s (still) to comeShang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings adds another name to its distribution list, such asPen15Dallas star Liu is featured in the film.Shang-Chi was officially announced at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019, withKimofConvenience actor Simu Liu is selected for the lead role. The film was originally slated for release in February this year. However, the coronavirus pandemic has forced many changes to the MCU’s Phase 4 schedule, andShang-Chi is one of the many projects to mix. Most recently, the comic book film was postponed until September 3 following the newsBlack Widow was moving in July. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Due to the many release date changes, little is known aboutShang-Chithe story of. However, a good number of actors have been confirmed. In addition to leading the Liu man,Shang-Chi stars Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh, Ronny Chieng, Meng’er Zhang, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu and Tony Leung as the villain, the Mandarin. Although most of the characters’ names have been revealed, their actual roles in the plot remain a mystery. Destin Daniel Cretton is director. Related: What Does Shang-Chi & The Legend Of The Ten Rings Movie Title Mean Now another name has been added toShang-Chilist of. According toDeadline,Dallas Liu will appear inShang-Chi in a mysterious role. Liu is best known for his role in the acclaimed comedy HuluPen15, where he plays the brother of the main character Maya Ishii-Peters (Maya Erskine). He has also appeared on shows like SnapchatPlayers and Nickelodeon’sLegendary duda.Marvel has not commented on Liu’s casting. With so little knownShang-Chi‘s plot, it’s even hard to speculate who Liu might be playing on. He could be a supporting figure in Shang-Chi’s journey, or he could even play Shang-Chi himself, albeit in a younger form.Shang-ChiThe brief plot synopsis hints at deep dives into the hero’s past, and there might be room for flashbacks with a teenage version of himself. For now, this is all speculation; Liu’s role will likely only become clearer as the film’s release approaches. Right now, fans are more curious about a trailer forShang-Chi than anything else. If the movie had come out as planned, everyone would have seen it by this point. Alas, the wait continues for official looksShang-Chi. Simu Liu has promised that the trailer will be worth it in the end, although it remains to be seen when it actually releases. AsShang-Chi is slated for September, it could emerge in the coming weeks as Marvel aims to generate interest. Fans will just have to be patient a little longer. More: Who is Shang-Chi? Marvel’s new Asian superhero explained Source: deadline Invincible live-action movie will be very different from the animated show

About the Author Rachel Labonte

(1835 Articles published)

Rachel LaBonte is a news and reporting writer for Screen Rant with a deep passion for film and television.







