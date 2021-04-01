Mia Farrow Responds to Vicious Child Death Rumors | Culture & Leisure

Mia Farrow wrote candidly on Wednesday about the deaths of three of her 14 children and for the first time publicly admitted that her daughter Tam died of a drug overdose in 2000.
Farrow, 76, said she was responding to vicious rumors about the deaths of Tam in 2000, Lark in 2008 and Thaddeus in 2016. Farrow adopted 10 children, including two during his relationship with Woody Allen between 1980 and 1992.
Few families are perfect, and any parent who has suffered the loss of a child knows the pain is relentless and relentless, she wrote on Wednesday. However, vicious rumors based on untruths have surfaced online regarding the lives of three of my children.
My beloved daughter Tam died at age seventeen of an accidental prescription overdose related to the painful migraines she suffered and her heart disease, Farrow wrote.
When Tam passed away in 2000, it was reported that she had died of heart failure at the age of 20. Moses claimed that Mia would tell people that the Tams overdose was accidental; Mia did not publicly speak about Tams’ death after the post.
Mia also wrote on Wednesday of the deaths of her daughter Lark, who died at 35 from AIDS in 2008, and of her son Thaddeus, who died by suicide in 2016. Reports at the time indicated that Thaddeus was 27 when he was killed. he died, but Mia said on Wednesday he was 29.
The Fractured Farrow Family was the subject of the recent four-part HBO series Allen v. Farrow, which ended in mid-March.
Allen and Farrow’s adopted daughter Dylan Farrow, 35, said her father sexually assaulted her in 1992 when she was 7. Allen was investigated that year and was not charged with a felony.
Over the next several years, the family split up, with Mia and prominent journalist Ronan Farrow, Mia and Woody’s only biological child, among those standing by Dylan’s side.
Allen continued to deny Dylans’ account, and Moses sided with his adoptive father. In the 2018 post, Moses also said Mia abused him and his other children when they were young.
Dylan responded by blowing up Moses’ accounts, calling them easily refuted.
Allen is currently married to Soon-Yi Previn, whom he first met as Mias’ adopted daughter from a previous relationship. The two married in 1997.
After his mom tweeted on Wednesday, Dylan replied: I love you mom.
