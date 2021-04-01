‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ throws down with screaming visual effects | Entertainment

It’s hard to keep track of so many monster movies and their relationships with each other.

Godzilla vs Kong is the sequel to Godzilla King of Monsters (2019), which also featured Kyle Chandler. This film was a sequel to Kong: Skull Island (2017), the post-war film by Samuel L. Jackson and Brie Larson.

Now we have two movie legends in a movie for the first time since 1962. The actors take a huge step back so that the visual effects can take center stage, which means actors like Alexander Skarsgard and Rebecca Hall have taken center stage. little to do on screen but watch and react.

If you know anything about franchises (especially in regards to Warner Bros. inability to put a dot at the end of anything), you know before the movie starts that the two moneymaking entities will survive for. play in another suite.

We start on Skull Island, where Kong has remained since the events of the 1970s, now locked in a massive virtual environment (think the Truman Show) controlled by Dr Ilene Andrews (Hall) who has been working and caring for Kong for over a decade. . APEX Engineering sends theorist Nathan Lind (Skarsgard) to convince Andrews to move Kong to an entry point leading to Hollow Earth in Antarctica.

This is where scientists believe these titans originated. Godzilla reappeared off Pensacola, provoked by something at APEX headquarters. Andrews wants to keep the two rival titans away from each other for fear of the massive destruction they would cause.

Curious teenager Madison Russell (Bobby Brown) and her friends understand that Godzilla hasn’t returned without provocation and heads to Hong Kong to find out what APEX is really up to.

Not all of the best visual effects in the world can make a script sound better. It doesn’t help that Kyle Chandler (basically a cameo) is running out of lines, right now Godzilla is out there hurting people like he’s Laura Dern in Jurassic Park. The sound and effects are as massive as the creatures, but it’s all the noise, like heavy metal music where you don’t hear anything being said.

Godzilla vs. Kong won’t make a fan of anyone who isn’t impressed with previous iterations. At least Peter Jacksons’ 2005 version of Kong focused on acting and contained flawed, mediocre character development. Its nonexistent with this episode.

The entire cast of humans could well have been CGI characters for the robotic performances they deliver. The Only Saving Grace is deaf actress Kaylee Hottle who plays Jia, the only person who can communicate with Kong.

What happens to all these people in the buildings that Kong and Godzilla walk on? Who cleans up their mess? Why is there an Earth inside the Earth? Don’t humans need protective gear in the center of the Earth? None of these questions are addressed, but they make a point of saying that Kong grew up in captivity to take down anyone who wonders why he and his rival Godzilla are now the same height. Priorities.

The third act of the film literally takes us into Transformers territory and the stupidity of the scripts reaches new depths. Its understandable audience (and its critics) wanting to celebrate the return of a gigantic and explosive cinema; we were inundated (and pacified) with an eclectic variety of short films during the pandemic. We do, however, deserve something better than Godzilla vs Kong to mark our return to theaters.

Final thought: Visual effects that scream, instead of delight. Hollow brain is what you might experience after this adventure in Hollow Earth.