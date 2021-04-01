Hollywood Stocks Review Q1 2021

The S&P 500 stock index rose 6%, but the entertainment giants had a mixed exit.



Hopes of a business rebound amid the pandemic, boosted by the vaccine rollout, and increased confidence in the prospects for continued growth helped propel many Hollywood stocks into the first quarter of 2021, which ended on Wednesday.

But it was also a volatile roller coaster of a period as small investors clashed with large Wall Street institutions in clashes against video game retailer GameStop and other stocks and Archegos Capital Management and its banks began in late March. to liquidate large positions in blue chip companies, notably ViacomCBS and Discovery, causing recent large declines.

“Given their cyclical characteristics, several media and entertainment stocks have been rightly seen as a reopening of rooms, dramatically increasing the prospects of imminent and widespread vaccine availability in the wake of an economic stimulus package. historical American that should support consumer spending, “Tuna Amobi, CFRA research analyst, says Hollywood journalist. Investors have also warmed to some of these names as they increasingly turned to direct-to-consumer offers, recently sending their shares to record levels while stoking the flames for possible short-term pressure. “

With broad S&P 500 stock index growth of 6% in the first quarter, Hollywood conglomerates had a mixed exit, with Walt Disney shares ending the period up 2% to $ 184.52, ViacomCBS climbing 21 % to $ 45.10 while falling from 52 weeks. high of $ 100.24 on March 22 and Fox Corp. jumps 26% to $ 34.93.

Meanwhile, Comcast ended the first quarter of 2021 up 4% to $ 54.11, while AT&T gained 5% to $ 30.27. Elsewhere, Lionsgate is up 28% so far this year to $ 14.95, while Discovery has gained 46% to $ 43.46 after also falling from a 52-week high to $ 78.14 on the 22nd. March and AMC Networks gained 48% to end the quarter at $ 53.16.

In contrast, streaming giant Netflix, which has risen often in recent years, is down 4% year-to-date to Wednesday’s market close at $ 521.66 after the stock swung in. market action during the quarter.

Guggenheim analyst Michael Morris, however, on Monday touted Netflix’s prospects, maintaining its “buy” rating and price target of $ 625. “Netflix continues to strengthen its value proposition for both content creators and consumers by deepening local investments in key markets,” he wrote in a report titled “Intense Focus on Local Authenticity Expands Netflix’s value proposition ”. Morris argued that “this central focus should further strengthen a leadership position in sustainable content, driving membership growth and pricing power, even as media competitors expand their own streaming investments.”

Other sector discussions in recent days have focused on the issue of volatility.

Asked about large blocks of shares held by Archegos and related companies that are flooding the market, says Amobi THR: “The still-ongoing liquidation block deals involving two of the top names ViacomCBS and Discovery appear to have caught investors off guard, sending these stocks into a dramatic plunge during a tumultuous week, just as ViacomCBS was on the market. point to take advantage of what now appears to be untimely stock offers, which further frighten some investors. “ViacomCBS earlier in March disclosed a $ 3 billion stock sale to capitalize on recent price gains actions.

Looking ahead, Amobi predicts, “While some stocks may be susceptible to greater near-term volatility, we assume the fundamental outlook remains largely independent of recent exogenous events.” He sees this as luck, “an opportunity to buy against the tide for some stocks whose premium valuation evaporated in the recent sell-off and are now trading online, or in some cases at a noticeable discount. , compared to their peers and their multiple historical means.

Analysts have notably discussed in recent days the fallout from the volatility of ViacomCBS and Discovery shares.

Goldman Sachs’ Brett Feldman on Monday reiterated his “buy” rating on the stock with a price target of $ 75, arguing it was “materially undervalued after the stock fell 52% for the week. last ”and highlighting“ the significant (70-80%) plus) the valuation gap we are now seeing between ViacomCBS streaming activity and the Netflix and Disney streaming metrics. “

But MoffettNathanson’s Michael Nathanson demoted shares of ViacomCBS to ‘sell’ after the recent ramp-up, explaining, “As we have increased concerns about the pressure on linear negotiations over the company’s affiliate fees after the NFL announcement, we see a tough economic exchange of shifting linear income. directly to the consumer. “

Last week, Wells Fargo’s Steven Cahall demoted ViacomCBS and AMC Networks to “underweight” and Discovery to “equal weight,” writing: “We think companies are better off than they were in 2020 by direct to consumer, but there are also many risks to justify recent valuations without technical premium. He added: “These stocks will stabilize above previous standards, which is reflected in our new targets, and investors should be wary of continued volatility.”

Nathanson broadly reverted to the valuation of entertainment stocks on the concept of “haves” and “have-nots,” which he had previously used. He now applies it “to describe the economic appeal of the pivot to direct-to-consumer economy (DTC) versus linear economy.” He explained, “In this new world, we believe that Disney, Discovery and AMC Networks can benefit from a measured shift from linear economics to DTC economics, while the rest of the industry appears to be more difficult. In particular, we plan [AT&T-owned WarnerMedia’s] Turner, [Comcast’s] NBCUniversal and Fox are said to be the hardest hit by a sudden and rapid collapse in pay-TV subscribers. “