Rio in Las Vegas to resume operations 7 days a week from April 19 | Coronavirus





LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – Caesars Entertainment announced on Wednesday that the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino will resume hotel operations seven days a week starting Monday, April 19. Previously, according to a press release, the hotel only accepted weekends, while the games room operated 24/7 since the property reopened in December 2020. The company notes that this is the latest Caesars Entertainment property in Las Vegas to resume 24/7 operations. With the resumption of daily hotel operations and the recent announcement of the headliners Penn & Tellers returning to the stage, we are delighted to welcome more guests to the vibrant Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino, said Sean McBurney, Regional President of Las Vegas Operations for Caesars Entertainment. The Rio is our latest Las Vegas resort to resume daily operations and as the destination continues to rebound, we look forward to seeing more visitors enjoy all of the wonderful amenities that our properties across the city have to offer. According to the press release, In addition to the hotel, the following facilities will also be open seven days a week at the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino: Games Play floor

Running and sports book Restaurants All-American bar and grill

Hash House A Go Go

Kangs Kitchen

KJ Dim Sum & Seafood

Sports grocery store

Smashburger

Starbucks (near hotel elevators)

VooDoo steak

Pretzels Wetzels

Bars and lounges Shutter bar

iBar

Pool bar

Purple zebra daiquiri bar

Racing and sports book bar

Masquerade bar Retail Rio logo store

Tattoo company account

Gifts More

Higuchi Gallery

Lioness

Luxury Vegas Royalty

Paradise Island Clothing

Poker face

Serenity Bar Attractions KISS by Monster Mini Golf

Rio zipline Fitness center Swimming pool VooDoo Beach at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino

