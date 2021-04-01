We become a soft target when it comes to Bollywood: Ashmit Patel

He hasn’t been in the headlines for quite some time, although we’ve heard a lot about his DJing he’s quite a favorite in top clubs and his Ashfit insta-videos deploying a few useful ones. . gyaan keeping in shape.

That’s right, we’re talking about fit n fab Ashmit Patel, who is back in the acting arena with a bang. His digital debut Peshawar in which he played the role of a feared terrorist Abu Shamil has garnered great success. Currently, Ashmit has landed the lead role in the film Dhananjay where he plays a bad boy with a heart of gold. Read on as Ashmit talks about her trip, trolling and social media, the movie Dhananjay and more

Your life has not been child’s play; you have always been under the radar of the media and the public. What do you have to say about this?

It definitely hardens you and makes you strong. But as you said, we’re still under the radar. People don’t target, but you become a soft target when it comes to Bollywood. We’ve seen a lot going on even during the lockdown, whether it’s the Sushants (Sushant Singh Rajput) case or drugs, everyone has made sweeping claims that Bollywood is like this or that.

But why do they forget that the people who work in Bollywood also come from various parts of the country? It’s really difficult, but you learn to face it and it makes you stronger! But initially, things affected me a lot more. They forget that the actors are also human beings and that there are other people involved like our mother, our father, our siblings who are affected by the things written about you. Likewise, there were days when my parents were really mad at the things written about me and I think because of that they were a little harsh on me.

Do you think the review made you thick skin?

People are frustrated! And where do they get their frustration from? Social media! It is an avenue where they eliminate their frustration because they know there will be no repercussions because there is no real censorship or backlash. It’s an easy way to let go of frustration.

Luckily, I haven’t been trolled much on social media but when it does I feel sympathy for the person and don’t respond. And even if I answer, it is only out of love because only love can heal a person. If I react in the same way with negativity, it will nevertheless reinforce its negativity. So, instead, I give them compassion so that they can heal. And I think that’s what we need in the world today, more love and compassion for everyone.

Come back to Dhananjay, what would you like to say about the film?

I’m super excited about it! Because I haven’t met a movie like this for a very long time. The genre of the film is very similar to Mirzapur. It is as raw as it gets and concerns a connection between the Mafia, the police and the politicians. I’m playing the title role of Dhananjay in this one.

Are you playing the bad boy?

a bad boy with a good heart. He is like Baahubali highly respected but feared in his region of origin. No one is completely black or white, we all have our gray areas that we need to work on.

What are your flaws in real life?

I do not know where to start! (laughs) Every human is in the process of evolution and that’s life. It’s about living, learning and if you take things in a positive way, you learn. Whenever I make a mistake I am not too hard on myself because I was not born knowing all the lessons on how to live. But with every learning and every lesson, I try to integrate it into my life.

Do you think this phase of your life is the best?

Yes! This is the best phase of my life. I am blessed. I have gratitude for the universe which has given me everything. I’m not aiming to be the biggest star, but I’m working and happy to think it’s more than I could ask for. Since September of last year I have been working back to back and have so much gratitude.

I am very sincere with my work! But I try to find the perfect balance and hang out with my friends and have parties and stuff. I am also a DJ on the weekends … and I travel to many places in India. Traveling has been a part of my life, I make sure that whatever city I travel to I shoot fitness videos and plan to put them up soon. Recently I went to the Taj Mahal for the promotions of Dhananjay and I shot some crazy videos doing push-ups and stuff. What do I say? I enjoy my life I don’t look too far into the future but just try to enjoy life as it is.