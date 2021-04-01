‘Knives Out’ sequels hit Netflix





2:45 PM PDT 03/31/2021



by



Mia Galuppo

,

Borys Kit



The first of the two films will begin shooting this summer in Greece, with Daniel Craig set to reprise his role as Detective Benoit Blanc.

Knives Out is moving towards full franchise status. Two sequels to Rian Johnson’s critically acclaimed film “ Whodunit ” have landed at Netflix under a massive nine-figure deal. The first sequel will begin filming this summer in Greece, with Daniel Craig set to reprise his role as Detective Benoit Blanc. Johnson will return to directing and also produces with Ram Bergman under the T-Street banner. Hollywood journalist that he was developing a sequel. MRC Entertainment produced the 2019 feature film, while Lionsgate distributed it. The first film made $ 311.4 million on a budget of $ 40 million, with Johnson earning an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay. However, MRC and Lionsgate only had the rights to the first film, with the sequel rights falling to Johnson and Bergman, allowing filmmakers to shop for all future films. Shopping has turned into a duel amidst streamers, with Netflix securing a massive deal worth over $ 400 million, according to a source. There are also other points in the agreement. Johnson retains complete creative control with the only cast requirement being Craig, and there are no budget requirements. The upside potential was too great for the filmmakers. But the deal also shows that rivals of Netflix’s intense desire could say the desperation to build and hold franchises as the streaming wars begin in earnest. Disney +, packed with Marvel and Star wars offerings, came out louder than expected, and HBO Max, with DC and big tentpole offerings, is fighting for a limited slice of a pie as well. Paramount +, powered by Star Trek and other brands, will also take swings to the dominant streamer. The deal also leaves bruised feelings as MRC believed it had a controlling stake in Knives Out since he had funded the initial release. Lionsgate also played a role in the success by deploying a successful exit strategy. Knives Out with an A-list cast including Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Christopher Plummer and Toni Collette. MRC Entertainment is co-owner of THR through a joint venture with Penske Media called PMRC.







