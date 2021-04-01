Hemingway: Ken Burns separates man from myth in new documentary | Stories

The image many of us have of Ernest Hemingway is pretty simplistic: an iconic writer who favored stripped-down prose and, in public, embodied hyper-masculinity to an almost cartoonish degree.
The filmmaker Ken Burns discovered while working on his latest epic documentary on PBS is, thankfully, much more complex.
We were drawn to the idea of achieving a real Hemingway, Burns said. I think the character of the wild man, the drunkard, the bass guy, the big game hunter, the deep sea fisherman is kind of what we inherit from the baggage we carry. But we lost everything the second we started this project. All our luggage is elsewhere.
In its place is Hemingway, a six-hour three-part film that divides its time between dissecting the influential work of a literary giant and delivering a psychological examination of a man whose tumultuous life ended in the age of 61 when he put on a shotgun. at its head.
With actor Jeff Daniels voicing the subject of the title, Burns and co-director Lynn Novick take a critical look at Hemingway, who had four wives and could at times be violently abusive to them. He also hated his mother and parted ways with two of his sons. Some of his writings and letters revealed racist tendencies.
Hemingway was so riddled with weaknesses that Novick embarked on the project with a noticeable aversion to the author known to classic books like The Old Man and the Sea, For Whom the Bell Tolls, and The Sun Also Rises.
I wasn’t sure how I would feel spending six hours with him as a spectator, she recalls. He was really mean and hurtful to people, and self-centered. And he had a knack for getting away from the people who care about him.
But as she, Burns, and writer Geoffrey C. Ward reflected more on the burden of Hemingways’ struggles and demons, Novick developed more compassion for him.
For me it was like a full circle, actually, to appreciate her humanity, she said.
The film rigorously explores the different sides of the man called Papa and the contradictions.
For example, although Hemingway clearly appreciates his character as a robust man, he experienced the fluidity of the sexes in his writing and marriages.
His wives were asked to cut their hair short to look like boys, as he grew up and took the name Katherine as they reversed roles in their sex lives.
What we need is a more nuanced sense of her sexuality, her very complicated and evolving sexuality, says Burns. Maybe he was born when the mother (Hemingways) paired him up, putting him in a robe and his sister in pants so they could look alike. Maybe it was born out of something else. But he has a curiosity for role changes.
And whether the dynamics of this role-playing game have something to do with it or not, it’s clear that Hemingway has shown an acute ability to see things from a female perspective in his writing. Irish author Edna OBrien, one of the many literary experts interviewed in the film, cites Hemingways’ legendary WWI novel, A Farewell to Arms, as proof.
Parts of this book, she says, could have been written by a woman (and) I take that as a compliment. She adds that Hemingway nailed all the boys stuff, the men stuff, the horror of war. But when people put the book down, what will they remember? They will remember a woman dying in childbirth.
Burns says he and his team weren’t interested in making headlines. After all, many of the films’ talking points have surfaced to varying degrees in the many biographies and critical studies devoted to Hemingway. But among his startling revelations are details about the multiple concussions and head injuries suffered by the writer, and the cumulative effect they could have had on his mental state.
He’s a man whose life is tragically ending with his own hand, says Burns. And people exposed on all kinds of different rays: the genetics, the madness that existed in his family, the suicide of his own father, the ideation that produced in him. We’re not going to be bold enough to say that’s the one thing that made him pull the trigger, literally and figuratively, but it’s a whole complex set of things.
Although Hemingway apparently leaves no flaws unexposed as he delves deep into the man’s personal life, he keeps returning to books and news, which, for the most part, continue to be held in high regard by the writers, fans and experts who appear in the series.
Writing only increased its power, glory and majesty, says Burns. As I confronted all of these negative things, it became important that the art transcended it and not excused it.
Hemingway is only the second author to receive treatment from Ken Burns, joining Mark Twain (2002). In addition to Daniels ‘voice work, the film also features an impressive cast of women who give voice to Hemingways’ wives, including Meryl Streep (Martha Gellhorn), Keri Russell (Hadley Richardson), Mary-Louise Parker (Mary Welsh). and Patricia Clarkson (Pauline Pfeiffer). As with many of Burns’ films, the narration is provided by actor Peter Coyote.
HEMINGWAY
Documentary film, directed by Ken Burns and Lynn Novick; written by Geoffrey C. Ward; 6 hours presented in three episodes