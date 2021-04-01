Kangana Ranaut says her team will save Bollywood with Rs 100 crore movie ‘Thalaivi’





At a time when directors and movie stars consider postponing the release of their next films due to increasing cases of COVID, actor Kangana Ranaut’s film “ Thalaivi ” sticks out on its April 23 release date. On the one hand, as YRF announced its film list for 2021 and many other production houses also revealed the release dates of their films and then made the decision to postpone the release of their films, more recently , Amitabh Bachchan’s star ‘Chehre’ has been postponed, on the other hand, the creators of ‘Thailavi’ are sticking to their original release date. Kangana, took to Twitter to explain how her film will be the one that brings audiences back to theaters. She even called out the film producers Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra. “They did everything to get me out of the industry, tied up, harassed me today. Bollywood ke thekedaars Karan Johar and Aaditya Chopra are hiding, all the great heroes are hiding but Kangana Ranaut with her team comes with a 100 credit movie to save Bollywood, “read one of his tweet. “The story could just write in gold letters the woman who was the foreign daughter-in-law, was destined to be their savior, you never know life has many ways to amuse us, if that happens remember you Bullywood Children’s Day never ganged up on your mother. again. Kyuki maa, maa hoti hai (Because you don’t mess with mother), “she wrote in a another tweet. Take a look at Kangana’s tweets here: They did everything to get me out of the industry, ganged up, harassed me today Bollywood ke thekedaars Karan Johar and Aadiya Chopra are hiding, all the great heroes are hiding but Kangana Ranaut with his team comes with a movie budget of 100cr to save Bollywood (continued) https://t.co/LBU4UcUNRJ – Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 31, 2021 The story could just write in gold letters the woman who was the foreign daughter-in-law, was meant to be their savior, you never know life has many ways to amuse us, if that happens remember you the Bullywood Children’s Day will never gang up on your mother again. – Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 31, 2021 Meanwhile, the creators of “Thalaivi” released Wednesday the first look of the first song titled “Chali Chali” which traces on screen the debut film of actor and politician Jayalalithaa. After eliciting excitement from the masses with a brief preview of the song in the trailer, the creators of ‘Thalaivi are all set to release the film’s first song’ Chali Chali ‘on Friday April 2. Creating a huge buzz among the masses with the hard-hitting trailer, “Thalaivi” generated immense impatience to witness Jayalalithaa’s life journey through the various stages. From his struggles in the film world to his rise to stardom to his battle through political obstacles and ultimately emerging as a fierce leader who changed the shape of Tamil Nadu politics. ‘Thalaivi’, presented by Vibri Motion Pictures, Karma Media Entertainment and Zee Studios in association with Gothic Entertainment and Sprint The films were produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh and co-produced by Hitesh Thakkar and Thirumal Reddy. The film is slated for release worldwide in Hindi, Tamil and Telegu by Zee Studios on April 23, 2021.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos